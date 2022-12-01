North Carolina coach Hubert Davis didn't avoid the obvious when describing the biggest problem for his No. 18 Tar Heels in a 77-65 win for No. 10 Indiana at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall late Wednesday.
"The issue was Trayce Jackson Davis," Davis exclaimed.
That "issue" has been insurmountable for Indiana's foes this season. It was again as Jackson-Davis had 21 points and 10 rebounds in a game where the Hoosiers were rarely threatened by the flagging Tar Heels.
Davis was clearly impressed with the Indiana All-American and went into detail on why he's so influential for the Hoosiers.
"They have a player that they can run offense through that can generate points for them on every possession," Davis said. "Not only can he score, he's a gifted passer, and so if you shrink the floor, you double team, now you're leaving open shooters, and from a defensive standpoint, you're in close outs. When you're in close outs, guys can put it on the floor and attack the basket."
Davis is dead-on, but his Tar Heels could do little about Indiana's attack. The Hoosiers scored 50 points in the paint. Not only was Jackson-Davis a problem for North Carolina, but Xavier Johnson, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trey Galloway all exploited the space Jackson-Davis creates to get to the rim themselves.
"It was really Trace Jackson Davis. Anytime that they needed a shot, they can get it to him, and they could create a shot whether they made it or not. I felt like, through him, they can get the shot that they want on pretty much every possession," Davis said.
TRAVEL NO EXCUSE FOR TAR HEELS
North Carolina, tabbed as the No. 1 team in the nation entering the season, has fallen badly back to Earth.
The loss to Indiana was its third in a row. North Carolina fell to Iowa State and Alabama in the Phil Knight Invitational over Thanksgiving weekend in Portland, Oregon.
The Phil Knight Invitational concluded Sunday. North Carolina did not return to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, but rather flew straight to Indiana from Oregon.
That's a long road trip by Power Five basketball standards, but Davis refused to use travel as an excuse for the Tar Heels' loss.
"The reason why we lost tonight because it was Indiana was better than us. It had nothing to do with the travel and the responsibilities that they have on the court and in the classroom," Davis said.
WOODSON WON'T GET OVER-HYPED
While Indiana fans were justifiably excited by a performance in which the Hoosiers had the measure of the Tar Heels, Indiana coach Mike Woodson remained grounded.
He was asked what kind of statement the win over North Carolina sent to the greater college basketball world.
"It's not a statement, man. It's our schedule. We had to play North Carolina, which is a great institution, man, that's had great success with their program for many years," Woodson said. "It was a great matchup tonight. We were able to come out on top. I don't think it's a statement. We got to now start preparing for Rutgers, get ready for the Big Ten because the Big Ten is a grind, as you know."