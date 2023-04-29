BLOOMINGTON — Since Oregon center Kel’El Ware made his commitment to Indiana on April 10, the transfer portal was a quiet place for the Hoosiers’ men’s basketball program.
Several players Indiana was interested in went elsewhere, but Saturday, Indiana was able to successfully reel in its latest Hoosier.
Miami forward Anthony Walker made his commitment to Indiana, announcing his decision on his social-media feeds.
“Let’s do big things in Bloomington,” Walker said on his Instagram feed.
“Extremely blessed … now it’s time to work Indiana,” he said on his Twitter feed.
Walker will play one season in cream-and-crimson after a four-year career at Miami.
Walker has averaged 4.9 points and 2.5 rebounds over his Hurricanes career. He has started 19 career games for Miami, 16 of them in the 2021 season.
Walker brings senior experience to an Indiana frontcourt that added bodies to replace Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson and Jordan Geronimo. Ware and forward Malik Reneau have each played just one year at the college level.
Walker played 13 minutes and scored four points for the Hurricanes in Indiana’s 85-69 NCAA Tournament loss against Miami on March 19 in Albany, New York.
Indiana still needs backcourt help. There are two open scholarships available for the 2023-24 season.
Indiana is interested in the latest candidate to enter the transfer portal -- former Penn guard Jordan Dingle, the Ivy League Player of the Year, who averaged 23.4 points for the Quakers in 2023.
GERONIMO TO MARYLAND
One departed Hoosier found his home Saturday.
Geronimo announced via his social media he is headed to Big Ten-rival Maryland. He announced his intentions directly to Indiana’s fans.
“Dear Hoosier Nation, first off, I want to say thank you for all the love and support you guys had shown me during my three years as a Hoosier. However, after much thought and consideration, I have decided to play for the University of Maryland next season!” Geronimo said on his Twitter feed.
Geronimo averaged 3.8 points in three seasons with Indiana. He made all six of his career starts for the Hoosiers in 2023.
REPORT: IU TO PLAY AUBURN IN DECEMBER
Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today reported Saturday the Hoosiers will play a neutral-site game against Auburn in Atlanta in December.
The game is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 9 at State Farm Arena, home of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, where Indiana coach Mike Woodson coached from 2004-10.
The contest will be Indiana’s third neutral-site game of the season. Indiana already announced its participation in the Empire Classic in November, a two-day tournament that also includes Texas, Connecticut and Louisville.
Indiana will also host Kansas and Harvard next season. More games will be announced as the season gets closer.