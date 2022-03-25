BLOOMINGTON -- With assistant coach Dane Fife let go earlier this week, Indiana announced the re-organization of its men’s basketball coaching staff Friday.
Brian Walsh was promoted from recruiting coordinator to assistant coach, with Kenya Hunter and Yasir Rosemond assuming new roles as associate head coaches.
IU is coming off a 21-14 season and its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016 in its first season under head coach Mike Woodson.
“It’s extremely important for our program that we continue to build on what we were able to accomplish this season, and my first priority was to heighten the roles of Kenya and Yasir and allow Brian to broaden his responsibilities with an on-floor coaching role,” Woodson said. “I like the direction we are headed and appreciate their efforts and collaboration in helping the Indiana University basketball program reach its full potential.”
Walsh has spent six years at IU, which has included roles as recruiting coordinator and director of basketball operations. Prior to that, Walsh spent three years at Dayton as the assistant director of basketball operations for one year and a graduate assistant for two seasons.
As a player, Walsh starred at Akron, where he earned All-Mid-American Conference honors and led the Zips and MAC in 3-point field goal percentage as a junior, hitting 44.2% from long distance in league play.
“I’m honored that Coach Woodson has given me this opportunity,” Walsh said. “My career goal has always been to become a coach, but the experiences I have learned since getting into to the profession have been invaluable. I’m looking forward to this next chapter and continuing the path that he has set for our program and will work tirelessly with Coach Woodson.”
Hunter is entering his third season at IU, while Rosemond is entering his second season. Hunter was instrumental in the recruiting of transfers Xavier Johnson and Parker Stewart and incoming freshman five-star point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino.
“I really like the direction we are going in under the leadership of Mike Woodson,” Hunter said. “I think our players have really responded to what he brings every day. I’m thankful that coach has the confidence in me to help us reach new heights.”