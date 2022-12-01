BLOOMINGTON – The Indiana women’s basketball team was a machine with one important part missing entering its game Thursday against No. 6 North Carolina.
With influential guard Grace Berger out with a knee injury, would the apparatus break down?
That question was answered with a definitive "no" by the rest of the Hoosiers, who demonstrated in devastating fashion No. 5 Indiana is a machine that can steamroll opponents with the sum of its many quality parts.
The Hoosiers dominated the Tar Heels at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, as they put on a clinic in an 87-63 victory that kept Indiana unbeaten and as the Hoosiers earned their second win over a ranked team this season.
“There’s no doubt that the confidence that showed up tonight showed up in Vegas (Indiana played in the Vegas Invitational on Friday and Saturday) because Grace went out early,” said Indiana coach Teri Moren, referring to the fact Berger was hurt in the second minute of Indiana’s game Friday against Auburn.
Indiana still defeated Auburn and Memphis despite the injury.
“When we finally wrapped our head around the fact that Grace wasn’t coming back into the game, everybody had to step up and show a level of maturity. We learned a lot about this team,” added Moren, who wore a Berger sweatshirt on the sideline.
Moren also noted the Hoosiers have plenty of experience to have the belief to excel even without their best player.
“I do think this is a confidence thing with this group. This is a veteran group. You’ve got Syd (Parrish), who has played in big games. Chloe (Moore-McNeil) and Mack (Holmes) have played in big games. Sara Scalia has played in big games. These are women who are mature, and this isn’t foreign to them,” Moren said.
There was little to quibble with and a bounty of superlatives to describe Indiana’s performance.
Indiana’s shooting is one place to start. The Hoosiers (8-0) converted 54.5% of their 3-point shots. Until a spate of misses late in the game knocked down the percentage, Indiana was well above that. The Hoosiers made 12 of their first 16 3-point attempts.
Seven different Hoosiers found the mark from long range. Scalia and Parrish made four each. Parrish scored a season-high 24 points. Scalia scored 12, all of the points coming from beyond the arc.
“We did that without Grace Berger, which is huge for us. We knew we had to play for Grace and for our state. We were excited about this matchup coming in, and we knew we had to do something,” Parrish said.
The shooting magnified the Hoosiers’ overall offensive balance. Holmes led Indiana with 25 points, scoring 16 in the second half as Indiana never let up against North Carolina.
Indiana’s defense was equally stout. North Carolina (6-1) shot just 31.3% inside the arc. Leading scorer Deja Kelly was held to 11 points on 3-for-12 shooting. The Tar Heels did make 50% from 3-point range, but that was of little consolation.
“This group is special because of the firepower we do have. Will it show up every night? Maybe not, but what will show up every night is our defense and our ability to rebound and our toughness,” Moren said.
The game didn’t start well for the Hoosiers as the Tar Heels scored the first seven, but that was a mirage. Indiana quickly roared back with 13 straight points of its own to take a lead it never relinquished.
North Carolina’s 3-point shooting kept it within range of Indiana for much of the second half, but the Hoosiers were simply overwhelming. A 10-0 run that sandwiched the end of the first quarter and beginning of the second made it 34-21.
Indiana never let its lead slip below double-digits for the remainder of the game as Indiana’s 58.1% first-half shooting, featuring a 66.7% conversion rate from 3-point range, gave the Hoosiers a 16-point halftime advantage.
The only concern was the Tar Heels wiped out two double-digit deficits in wins over Oregon and Iowa State last week at the Phil Knight Invitational, but the Hoosiers were not going to be denied.
In the third quarter, Indiana never had a stretch of more than two possessions where it failed to score. The lead was 72-53 by the end of the third quarter as North Carolina was never at the races.
The only bad news for Indiana was Moren confirmed Berger is out “indefinitely” with no timetable for her return.
However, the Hoosiers decisively showed they can thrive with or without Berger.
“I think our coaching staff did a great job of preparing us for this game. Everybody who stepped on to the floor bought into what we were supposed to do, and that showed tonight,” Holmes said.
Indiana begins Big Ten play at 2 p.m. Sunday as it hosts Illinois.