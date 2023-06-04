LEXINGTON, Ky. -- After starting the NCAA Lexington Regional with a 2-0 record, Indiana’s baseball team had the major advantage going into regional championship Sunday.
The Hoosiers could lose in the double-elimination format, while their opponent, Kentucky, could not.
While it’s true Indiana could afford a loss, the manner of Indiana’s 16-6 defeat is one that’s going to be hard to just wash away and forget about.
The Hoosiers walked four batters, threw five wild pitches and -- most concerning of all -- hit nine Wildcats, one shy of the all-time NCAA single-game record.
Kentucky, already rolling after a 10-0 win in a survival game earlier Sunday against West Virginia, took advantage of nearly all of Indiana’s wildness.
Kentucky also stole the momentum away from Indiana. The teams will play a winner-take-all contest for the regional title at 6 p.m. Monday in front of Kentucky’s passionate support.
Indiana struggled from the start Saturday.
Indiana started left-hander Ben Seiler, who had a 5.72 ERA entering the contest, and he struggled mightily.
Indiana got away with it in the first inning when a lead-off walk and hit batsman were erased by an inning-ending double play but wasn’t as fortunate in the second.
Kentucky’s Hunter Gilliam singled, and Reuben Church was hit by a pitch. After a sacrifice, Nolan McCarthy had runners in scoring position to play with.
He cashed his chips in with a three-run homer to left to put Kentucky up 3-0.
Seiler gave up two more singles and hit another batter before he was relieved by Ethan Phillips. A wild pitch by Phillips with the bases loaded lifted the Wildcats to a 4-0 advantage.
Indiana received a lift from an unlikely source.
Evan Goforth, who played 14 games all season and had just one hit, was forced into action when Indiana starting second baseman Tyler Cerny was suspended for a game for getting ejected from Saturday’s game for carrying a home run prop on to the field after Peter Serruto’s three-run homer put Indiana in front.
Indiana didn’t have a hit at all until Goforth, batting ninth, smacked a Logan Martin pitch to deep center. Kentucky center fielder Jackson Gray leaped at the wall but missed the ball. It bounced off his glove and over the fence for a solo home run.
Phillip Glasser singled afterward and was knocked in by an RBI single by Devin Taylor.
It was a beach head as the Hoosiers trailed 4-2, but Indiana’s wildness on the mound reached chronic proportions. Phillips hit four Wildcats in the next two innings, making it seven hit batsmen through four innings.
Phillips was lifted for Luke Hayden, but with two on, Gilliam singled to left-center to knock in two. Indiana trailed 6-2 in the middle of the fourth.
Carter Mathison eased the pain a bit with a solo home run off Kentucky reliever Evan Byers to start the fourth inning to make it 6-3.
Indiana’s offense couldn’t keep up, though. In the fifth, Devin Burkes hit a long, two-run homer to left-center off of Hayden to make it 8-3.
It was still a five-run Kentucky lead when the Hoosiers were drowned by a Wildcats’ deluge. A seven-run Kentucky seventh inning, fueled by a pair of Wildcats’ home runs, sealed Indiana’s fate.
Where does Indiana stand pitching-wise? Seti Manase (2.73) is unavailable. Every other pitcher with an ERA under five has pitched at least 1 1/3 innings since Saturday apart from Wes Burton, Evan Whiteaker and Aydan Decker-Perry.
Brayden Risedorph and Ty Bothwell both pitched three-plus innings Friday.
Kentucky’s Darren Williams (4.01), who started five games this season, has only thrown one inning in the postseason. The Wildcats have three pitchers with an ERA under five that pitched at least 10 innings who haven’t pitched at all.