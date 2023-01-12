BLOOMINGTON – Forgive Indiana women’s basketball opponents if they have “Return Of The Jedi” on the brain.
Why? With Grace Berger’s return to the Indiana fold from a knee injury, the Hoosiers’ battle station is once again fully operational.
That’s an ominous prospect for the Big Ten, and so it was for No. 9 Maryland on its visit to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday.
No. 6 Indiana has all its firepower in full effect, and while it wasn’t always straight-ahead for the Hoosiers, Indiana demonstrated its class on both ends of the floor in a 68-61 victory.
Sydney Parrish led Indiana (15-1, 5-1 Big Ten) with 18 points. Mackenzie Holmes chipped in 15 points with 10 rebounds. Yarden Garzon had 11, including a pair of important fourth-quarter 3-pointers.
However, the highlight of the night was Berger’s home return … she returned to action after an eight-game absence Sunday at Northwestern, but this was the first chance for Indiana’s adoring fans to greet her.
When Berger injured her knee against Auburn on Nov. 25 in Las Vegas, it was an open question whether she’d get a chance to play at Assembly Hall again this season.
She was greeted with a huge ovation upon being introduced as well as gratification from her teammates.
“It’s really special. Grace means so much to us and Hoosier Nation in general. She’s worked so hard to get herself back on the court. To see her out there is super special,” Holmes said.
The Terrapins certainly felt the power of Grace. Berger’s influence was never more felt than it was when Maryland fought back to tie the contest at 50-50 with 6 minutes, 12 seconds left.
Up until the point Maryland tied it, Indiana had failed to score on 13 of 16 possessions. The solution was clear. Give the ball to Berger.
She kicked it to Garzon for a tie-breaking 3-pointer at 5:44. After a Maryland miss, Berger found Parrish under the bucket for a back down layup at 5:22.
After another Maryland miss, Berger called her own number with a 15-footer. Indiana went from a troublesome situation to a 57-50 lead at 4:42 that had the 5,789 fans at Assembly Hall rocking.
Indiana’s lead peaked at 59-50, and the Terrapins never got within a possession of the lead again. Berger finished with 11 points and eight assists.
“Grace makes everybody better, and we all feel good with the ball in her hands, especially in those moments. She could find action that was going to give us different options,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said.
Berger had four fouls at the time, but there was no consideration to take her out to save her. The time to save the game was right then and there.
“There’s a high probability she’ll make the right decision in those moments,” Moren noted. “We’re all thrilled that she’s back."
Up until Maryland’s fourth-quarter rally, Indiana’s defense defined the contest. After a wide-open first quarter, in which Maryland converted 61.5% from the field to hold a slim 20-19 lead, the Hoosiers’ defense clamped down.
Maryland (13-4, 4-2) was stymied on 10 of its first 12 second-quarter possessions. The Hoosiers used a 12-3 run to take a 31-23 lead, and the Hoosiers maintained that eight-point advantage at halftime.
Indiana kept the defensive pressure on in the third quarter, forcing seven turnovers in the period to keep Maryland’s excellent offense under lock and key. Maryland shot just 24% in the second and third quarters, but Indiana’s lead never got larger than 10 as the Hoosiers struggled offensively, too.
Early in the fourth quarter, Maryland leading scorer Diamond Miller finally got untracked. She scored 12 of her team-high 19 points in the fourth period, including the game-tying layup.
Then it was Grace time.
“It’s a weight off our shoulders,” Parrish said of having Berger back. “We trust Grace in a lot of different ways, and she can do a lot of things with the ball in her hands. With her on the court, it makes things easier and her confidence radiates through.”
Indiana continues its home swing as it hosts Wisconsin on Sunday.