BLOOMINGTON – Indiana players and coaches say they are ready to move forward after five suspensions earlier in the week played a factor in a loss at Northwestern.
That process begins on Saturday when the Hoosiers (17-6, 7-6 Big Ten) will look to break a two-game losing streak at No. 17 Michigan State (3:30 p.m., FOX).
Indiana coach Mike Woodson re-instated the five players involved in the suspension for breaking curfew --- point guard Xavier Johnson, point guard Khristian Lander, guard Tamar Bates, guard Parker Stewart and center Michael Durr – on Thursday.
“Practice was a good practice considering what had happened at Northwestern because I just wasn't very pleased,” Woodson said. “Very disappointed. But I thought (Thursday) coming back guys were back on the floor working, and I thought we had a very productive practice.”
Woodson said he’s still mulling decisions regarding the starting lineup going forward. Two of the players involved in the suspensions – Johnson and Parker – are starters. Starting forward Miller Kopp also has struggled in Big Ten play, averaging just 4.1 points, while shooting 36.7 percent (11-30) from 3-point range.
IU sophomore swingman Trey Galloway took advantage of his first start of the season, finishing with 13 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Asked whether Galloway could stay in the starting lineup, Woodson responded: “That's a thought. We'll have to make that decision after (Friday’s) practice and see where we are. But he's definitely played well enough to be in the lineup.”
The game will be a homecoming of sorts for IU assistant coach Dane Fife, who worked under Michigan State coach Tom Izzo for 10 years from 2011-21 before returning to his alma mater.
“This is Dane's scout,” Woodson said. “I mean, it has to be his scout. He spent most of his time coaching at Michigan State, so what better person would know Izzo and his thinking and the players that he coached here in past years.”
IU is still looking to get its perimeter game going to complement the inside production from forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis (17.6 ppg, 8.5 rpg) and Race Thompson (11.6 ppg, 7.5 rpg). IU, which entered January shooting more than 37 percent from 3-point range, has dipped to 34.4 percent in 3-point accuracy, which ranks ninth in the league. IU also ranks tied for last in the league in 3-pointers made per game at 6.3.
“I'd just like to make the threes that we're taking,” Woodson said. “It's not how many you take, it's how many you make. We had some good looks the other night against Northwestern. I thought Anthony (Leal) had some good looks, Miller had some good -- we just didn't knock them down. We've got to make them.”
Michigan State (17-6, 8-4 Big Ten) has been efficient from the 3-point line this season, ranking second in the conference in 3-point shooting accuracy (38.8 percent) while making 7.3 3s per game.
But Woodson is more concerned about the challenges that Michigan State presents defensively. The Spartans rank third in the league in defensive field goal percentage (40.6 percent) and led by the inside presence center Marcus Bingham Jr. (2.5 blocks per game) lead the conference in blocked shots (5.78 bpg)
“They're pretty good defensively,” Woodson said. “They get up in you, and they really make you have to work to score the basketball. That's everybody, all five guys that are on the floor kind of on a string from a defensive standpoint.”
IU is facing a stretch of three ranked opponents, as the Hoosiers will return home to face No. 14 Wisconsin on Tuesday before traveling to No. 16 Ohio State on Feb. 19. But Woodson isn’t allowing himself to look too far ahead.
“Our team can beat any team in the Big Ten if we commit ourselves,” Woodson said. “The Big Ten has kind of shown that this season, that anybody can beat anybody. We've just got to be committed for 40 minutes. Michigan State is going to force you to have to play them for 40 minutes in order to beat them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.