BLOOMINGTON – As a basketball team goes through a season, the practice regimen often waxes and wanes with the fortunes of the team.
A couple of bad defensive games? Naturally, defense will be an emphasis of practice. Similarly, if something is going good, why mess with success?
Indiana’s women’s basketball team is in the rarefied air of not having valleys to negotiate. It's been a constant ascent. Winners of 13 in a row and having lost just once all season, the Hoosiers have been on one constant up cycle from Day 1.
How has Indiana’s excellence maintained through its practice habits?
“Every drill that we do, there’s a purpose for it. We take those drills seriously and rep them every day,” Indiana center Mackenzie Holmes said. “Whether it’s working on ball-screen defense, the team’s opposing actions or passing out of double teams, extra passing, playing fast, whatever it is we’re asked to do, we know we have to take it seriously.”
For Indiana coach Teri Moren, preparation lays the groundwork for everything.
“We try to be very intentional about walking in there making sure we’re prepared and that we’re preparing them,” Moren said. “I like order. I like detail, so we’re very specific going into practice what our intentions and goals are for that particular practice.
“Whether it’s working on something offensively we feel will work and we’re always game-planning and making sure our kids are prepared defensively.”
Indiana has national championship aspirations, but it’s still a long road to get there. Indiana’s schedule since Jan. 12 has been a gauntlet with seven games against ranked teams.
The Hoosiers are 7-0 in those games and 9-0 overall against Top 25 squads.
Still, some rest is required … even if it’s not Moren’s first instinct.
“At this point in the season, we try to shave off some minutes. I’ve had to do a deep dive into things I’m willing to do less. Maybe it’s just to change up the duration we do our drills, maybe take a minute or two and shave those minutes off of everything we do,” said Moren, who admitted it’s hard to cut back on practice time, but it’s prudent in the spirit of ”fresh legs, fresh minds.”
In the end? The proof Indiana is maintaining a healthy practice regimen is self-evident in the Hoosiers’ 25-1 record.
“The emphasis is staying focused and staying locked in for the whole time so we can get better and get ready for the next game,” Holmes said.
PURDUE IS NEXT
Purdue visits Indiana on a short turnaround for the Hoosiers on Sunday. Apart from the rivalry, a lot is on the line for the second-ranked Hoosiers.
Indiana can clinch at least a share of the Big Ten championship with a victory. If Iowa were to lose to Nebraska on Saturday, the Hoosiers could win the title outright.
The game has already been announced as a sellout, matching what Purdue did when Indiana visited Mackey Arena on Feb. 6.
Finally, it’s senior day, which means all-time great Grace Berger gets her big day.
“The sellout is really cool. We’ve gotten close, but we’ve been about 4,000 shy of getting this place completely packed. I’m as here to see this as our players are,” Moren said.
However, the short turnaround will impact Indiana’s preparation.
“I don’t like the fact we play at noon after such a late game,” Moren said. “(Friday) will be different in what we get out on the floor and do, but we’ll have a great film session with the group. One of the things I trust is that they’re going to want to know how to beat Purdue, and we’ll make sure (to prepare), whether it’s film or walkthrough.”
As for senior day? As with most coaches, it’s a day chock full of conflicting emotions.
“Senior night is a special day, especially for Grace Berger and Alyssa Geary will be a part of that, and it’s always bittersweet,” Moren said.
It will be an emotional day for fans of Berger, but Moren doesn’t anticipate Berger herself will be fazed too much.
“What I do know about Grace Berger is there’s no softness in Grace Berger. If there’s any moment she’ll have, it will be after the game, but I don’t even know if we’ll see that because she knows we have to turn around and go to Iowa the next week,” Moren said.
BARNES ARICO ON INDIANA OFFENSE
Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico was asked about the efficiency of Indiana’s offense after Thursday’s 68-52 defeat at the hands of the Hoosiers. She relayed an anecdote.
“My boy plays college basketball, Division III, at a small school in Boston. Immediately after we played them the first time, he said, ‘Mom, can you send me the film? I want to study their offense.’ That’s how efficient they were at moving the basketball, and that’s someone who grew up around the game,” Barnes Arico said.
Barnes Arico, the winningest coach in Michigan history, doesn’t believe there’s a limit to what Indiana can do this season.
“They are a great team. They are No. 2 in the country because they can score at every position. They move the basketball with intent,” Barnes Arico said. “I’ve seen some great teams all year long, but I think they can win a national championship. I think we’re a great team, and they exposed us tonight. That’s how great they are.”
RARE CANDOR
Indiana briefly used a full-court press against Michigan on Thursday. The Hoosiers don’t typically press and are rarely in a game situation where they’re required to.
Moren was very honest in her assessment of Indiana’s rarely-seen pressure.
“It was just junk. It really was. We’re not a pressing team. Coach (Glenn) Box is trying to be clever over there, just to keep other teams guessing,” Moren said.