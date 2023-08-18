BLOOMINGTON -- For taking Indiana men’s basketball to two straight NCAA Tournaments, Indiana men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson will get a handsome reward.
Indiana athletics announced Friday that Woodson has earned a $1 million per year raise on the contract he signed when hired in 2021.
Woodson will earn $4.2 million annually with four years remaining on his contract. Woodson joins Michigan State’s Tom Izzo and Illinois’ Brad Underwood among the three highest paid coaches in the Big Ten.
Woodson is 44-26 in two years at Indiana and is 2-2 in the NCAA Tournament.
“Upon his arrival, Coach Woodson immediately re-inserted our program into the national conversation both in terms of an elevated level of success on the court and in recruiting,” Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said in a press release.
Indiana also finished second in the Big Ten with a 12-8 record. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino were both taken in the NBA Draft in June.
The last time Indiana went to consecutive NCAA Tournaments was 2015-16. The last time an Indiana coach took the Hoosiers to the tournament in his first two years in charge was Mike Davis in 2001-02.
“I knew that returning our program to the level that Hoosier fans rightfully expect would be a process that wouldn’t happen overnight,” Dolson said. “I have been extremely pleased with the steps we have taken during the last two years.”
HOOSIER FAN FEST REIGNED IN
The third annual Hoosier Fan Fest is scheduled to take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, but it won’t be the same spectacle as was planned and advertised.
According to Hoosier Hysterics!, the NIL collective that organize the event, men’s and women’s basketball players will not be able to take part in “basketball activity” by NCAA mandate. A planned scrimmage, 3-point contest and dunk contest will not take place.
“The NCAA isn’t allowing us to do what we’ve done for two years. We are disappointed but not deterred in our effort to make Fan Fest a great experience. Let’s double down on support! Show up! Who knows what we will say. Tix here,” said Hoosier Hysterics! on their social media account.
Hoosier Hysterics! began and remains a popular Indiana podcast and has since branched out into the NIL world.
Hoosier Hysterics! said they intend to expand autograph and photograph sessions. They also said they would honor requests if fans wanted their money back.
“We’re supporting Fan Fest and NIL activities because we want Indiana basketball and Indiana to be a destination for the best players in the world to come to IU,” said Hoosier Hysterics! podcast co-founder Eric Pankowski in a video released on social media done with fellow co-founder Ward Roberts. “In order to do that, we support through NIL. Together, no one is going to tell us we can’t support our program.”