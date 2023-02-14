Just when you think Indiana center Trayce Jackson-Davis has reached the limit of his accolades, another one comes down the pike to remind you there is no ceiling when it comes to the Hoosiers' star.
On Monday, Jackson-Davis was named co-Big Ten Player of the Week, along with Northwestern guard Boo Buie.
In achieving the honor, Jackson-Davis set two impressive marks. He became the first player in Big Ten history to win four Player of the Week awards in a row since the honor began in the 1981-82 season.
Jackson-Davis also became Indiana's all-time leader in Player of the Week awards. Jackson-Davis has won seven, breaking a tie he shared with Indiana greats Steve Alford and Calbert Cheaney, who have six.
In a season in which Jackson-Davis has not only reached new heights in individual performance, he is also helping the Hoosiers reach their Big Ten potential. Winners of eight in nine games, another test looms at 9 p.m. on Wednesday as No. 14 Indiana visits Northwestern.
In Big Ten games, Jackson-Davis is averaging 21.8 points, 13.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.3 blocks.
Rebounding alone illustrates the near unprecedented production from the Indiana senior. Jackson-Davis's 13.4 boards per Big Ten game are tied with Purdue's Zach Edey.
The last time a player averaged as many as 13.4 rebounds in conference play? Lindsay Hairston led the Big Ten with 14.2 boards in conference games in 1974.
Those numbers are impressive enough, but when you consider Jackson-Davis averaged 14.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.9 blocks in Big Ten games in 2022, it illustrates the leap Jackson-Davis has made.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson reflected on Jackson-Davis during his media availability Monday. He credited Jackson-Davis's maturity, first and foremost, for his continued improvement. After helping to hone Jackson-Davis' game in 2022, the full package is flowering in 2023.
"This season, just at another level, man. He's doing things ... I think we put him in position to handle the ball. I did this in the pros with guys like Al Horford, Josh Smith, 'Melo (Carmelo Anthony), that could rebound the ball and initiate your break offensively. That gives you early strikes that way. He's really been good in that area," Woodson said.
Jackson-Davis did need work, in Woodson's estimation, when Woodson arrived in the 2021 offseason.
"I go back to when I took the job and I was watching him. There was just a lot of holes in his game to me, mainly from the defensive standpoint of not blocking shots, as athletic as he was, not plugging the holes from a defensive standpoint," Woodson said. "Then offensively, I just thought he needed to learn how to play with more juice, more energy.
"He's learning how to do things on the floor. I've seen it with players over my career, man, in terms of they start at one place, then all of a sudden the light goes off and they end in a much better place for your ballclub. That's where he is right now."
Indiana is going to need Jackson-Davis to maintain his high level of play. Wednesday's game at Northwestern is far more important than anyone would have guessed before the season started.
Both teams are 18-7 overall and 9-5 in Big Ten play, tied for second place in the conference. Northwestern is fresh off of a 64-58 home win Sunday against then No. 1 Purdue. Northwestern finished the game on a 17-3 run to topple the Boilermakers.
More germane to the Hoosiers was their 84-83 loss to the Wildcats in Bloomington on Jan. 8. It was the second loss of what became a three-game losing streak.
Though the margin of loss was just a point, Northwestern led by double-digits for much of the contest as the dribble-penetration of guards Buie and Chase Audige gave Indiana fits.
"They got tremendous guard play with Boo and Chase. I thought they hurt us here. Our focus has just got to be -- we got to go in with a defensive mentality," Woodson said.
Indiana feels its improved defensively, and the numbers bear that out. Since Northwestern shot 46% from the field in Indiana's loss, the Hoosiers have only had one opponent (Purdue) shoot better.
Indiana's guards have done a much better job of preventing the kind of easy dribble-penetration Northwestern exploited in its January win.
SYNERGY BETWEEN MEN, WOMEN
On his Monday radio show, Woodson illustrated he's borrowed from the Hoosiers' second-ranked women's team.
"I've never been a coach too naive not to use," said Woodson, who said his coaching staff attended the Indiana women's game against Iowa on Thursday. "I had their coach from the girls team draw it on the board. And I said, 'we're going to run this as the first play against Michigan.' How'd it work out? Trayce got a dunk. You can't be too proud to borrow or steal something."
What was the play? Jalen Hood-Schifino dribbled to the right side and passed to Jackson-Davis, who came to the top of the key with his back to the basket. He then passed to Miller Kopp on the left wing.
Jackson-Davis cut from the top of the key to the left side of the rim. His defender, Hunter Dickinson, was back-screened by Hood-Schifino 13 feet from the basket. Jackson-Davis was wide open for a dunk.