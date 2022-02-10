BLOOMINGTON — Indiana coach Mike Woodson announced the five players suspended for Tuesday night’s game at Northwestern have been reinstated for Saturday’s game at No. 17 Michigan State.
In a statement, Woodson also alluded to the reason for the suspension, a curfew violation.
“It’s important that all team rules are followed, and a curfew applies to everyone in our program for a reason,” Woodson said. “It will be my decision to determine what role each one will have moving forward.”
The five players involved include IU’s starting backcourt of point guard Xavier Johnson and shooting guard Parker Stewart. Freshman guard Tamar Bates, sophomore guard Khristian Lander and senior center Michael Durr also were suspended.
Without the five players, IU struggled offensively in a 59-51 loss to the Wildcats. With just seven scholarship players available, the Hoosiers wore down in the second half after taking a 30-26 lead into halftime.
“At the end of the day, under the circumstances, we ran out of gas at the end of the game,” IU forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “We were playing as hard as we could. A lot of shorts started to get short and that’s what happens -- dead legs, no subs.”
The Hoosiers (16-7, 7-6 Big Ten) are looking to break a two-game losing streak on the road against the Spartans, continuing a stretch of four of five games against ranked teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.