BORDEN – It’s been a fruitful offseason for Indiana, as the Hoosiers secured a top-five national recruiting class and were boosted by the return of starting frontcourt standouts Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson.
But perimeter shooting remains an area for concern for IU heading into the 2022-23 season. The Hoosiers finished 11th in the Big Ten in 3-point field goal percentage (33.3%) and last in 3-pointers made (5.9 per game).
In addition, IU lost guard Parker Stewart to the transfer portal. He led the Hoosiers in 3-pointers made (53) and 3-point percentage (39.3%) last season.
The Hoosiers attempted to address that loss when they brought in West Virginia sharp-shooter Sean McNeil, who made 57 3-pointers and shot 36.8% from 3-point range, for a visit when McNeil entered the transfer portal. But McNeil opted to transfer to Ohio State.
Before an IU speaking engagement at Huber’s Orchard and Winery on Wednesday, Woodson said it will be up to the remaining players to pick up the slack.
“We’ve added a few pieces that I think guys will be able to make the 3-ball and guys that were here last season,” Woodson said. “They are in the gym, still working on the 3-point shot, and it’s a big part of our game, and I get it.
“But I still think you need low post play, and I still think your defense has to be solid enough to generate offense for you so -- and we were pretty good in that area as well, so we’ve got to continue to grow.”
Asked which players he expects to step up and make more 3-pointers next season, Woodson went down the entire roster. Several players, Woodson said, will have the green light.
“If you’re playing minutes and you are taking those shots, I’m counting on you to make them,” Woodson said. “(Trey) Galloway, Xavier (Johnson), Kaleb Banks if he comes in and plays, C.J. Gunn, Jalen Hood-Schifino, (Jordan) Geronimo, Tamar Bates, we have enough guys who put in the time. I feel good if they can lace it up next year, they can make them. That’s only who I can feel. They’ve got to make shots.”
TRAYCE TO GET GREEN LIGHT
Woodson said the return of Jackson-Davis is “huge,” and he flew out to Los Angeles to watch him work out and spoke with him at his home in Indianapolis before he made his decision.
Mainly, Woodson said Jackson-Davis will remain on the low block but will get an opportunity to expand his perimeter game to open up the defense in order to help the Hoosiers and his own NBA draft stock.
“He’s got to shoot the ball and feel good about shooting, and he’s going to make some, and he’s going to miss some,” Woodson said. “I missed a lot of shots in my career, and I made a lot of shots in my career. It’s a part of a game, and I’ve got so somehow get him over the hump.”
FUTURE SERIES WITH UK, LOUISVILLE
Woodson was happy to see Kenny Payne get the head coaching job at Louisville. Payne and Woodson are friends as both worked as NBA assistants in recent seasons.
Woodson said he’s talked with Payne and Louisville athletic director Josh Heard about the possibility of a home-and-home series with the Cardinals. Louisville and IU last played Dec. 8, 2018, a game the Hoosiers won 68-67 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
“I’ve had a chance to talk to Kenny and their AD, and he’s promised me something in two years, once Kenny got up and going and we could possibly get a game with Louisville in a couple of years,” Woodson said. “I will take that all year long because I know it would be a competitive game, and Indiana fans kind of like playing Kentucky fans anyway.”
Woodson also intends to remain in contact with Kentucky coach John Calipari about renewing the Indiana-Kentucky series, which hasn’t been played in the regular season since IU upset No. 1 Kentucky 73-72 on Dec. 10, 2011.
“I’m going to stay on his heels and get the Kentucky-Indiana series back on the table because I think over the years that was a helluva game going to Lexington and them coming to Bloomington,” Woodson said. “It might not be Bloomington-Lexington, I don’t know, but however way I can get it done we’ll take it.”