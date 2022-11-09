For fans who miss the once-annual Indiana-Kentucky men's basketball series, there were more positive signs the series could be revived in the near future.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson spoke about the possibility of the series returning during his Zoom call with the media Wednesday morning. The comments came after Kentucky coach John Calipari said there was an agreement in principle to revive the series during SEC Media Days in October.
“Cal and I are very good friends, and we’ve been friends for very many years. Back when we were both in the NBA and with his long run at the college level, we’ve always shared ideals about basketball from an X and O standpoint," Woodson said.
The relationship between Woodson and Calipari has thawed what had been an icy relationship between the two schools. Indiana and Kentucky played annually from 1969-70 to the 2011-12 seasons.
Disputes over where the series would be played — campus sites or at neutral floors in Indianapolis and Louisville — ended negotiations during the Tom Crean era, and until recently, there were few signs the rivalry would be brought back to life.
However, the thaw is real, and Woodson wants the game back on the calendar.
"I can’t say a lot until I see a contract inked, but yes, I would like to see the game back in play. He’s for it, and I’m for it, too, so until there’s a contract executed it’s a moot point right now," Woodson said. "We’re hoping something in the near future is executed then we can really talk about the series once it’s done. Right now? It’s still in the talking stages."
Indiana and Kentucky have played once in the NCAA Tournament since the regular-season series ended, though they did meet in the tournament in the same season the series ultimately ended.
The Wildcats avenged a last-second Christian Watford-inspired regular-season loss to Indiana in the tournament in 2012. The Hoosiers knocked the Wildcats out of the tournament in the second round in 2016.
Jackson-Davis thumb injury
Indiana All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis played against Morehead State on Monday with his right hand wrapped due to a "severe" sprain in his thumb.
The injury didn't slow Jackson-Davis down. Jackson-Davis scored 15 points and had seven rebounds in 23 minutes in the 88-53 win over the Eagles.
"He had a severe sprain. We padded it to give him some relief, and it seems to be working for him. He took a couple of days to get it calmed down," Woodson said.
Woodson recalled his own hand injury from his playing days ... and it wasn't a fond experience.
"I broke my thumb. His isn’t broken, but I broke the tip of my thumb, and it’s a tough injury. I never sat down. I put a splint over it. Out of all of the injuries I had -- because the pain was unbelievable. You try to catch or throw a ball with a broken thumb, and it’s tough," Woodson said.
Obviously, Jackson-Davis — who received yet another All-American honor Tuesday from The Sporting News — is vital to Indiana's hopes for a Big Ten championship season, so the hand of Indiana's star bears watching.
"We have to hope it’s something that’s not going to nag him for the rest of the season. We have to look at it cautiously because we have a long season ahead of us, and he’s a big part of what we do," Woodson said.
No brake on Reneau
What Indiana is hoping for from freshman Malik Reneau is just about everything when it comes to offense. On Monday against Morehead State, the Miami native did most of this damage near the basket. The hope is he stretches his game and becomes a threat away from the basket as well.
Woodson said no one is stopping Reneau from doing just that.
"Nobody’s kind of handicapping him. I’ve let him rebound the ball, push the ball up, take it all the way to the bucket and make plays. He’s made plays out of the double team. He’s shot out of the floor some. I would never handicap a kid who can do all of those things," Woodson said.
Along with Jackson-Davis, Reneau co-led Indiana with 15 points against Morehead State. Woodson is looking forward to seeing how Reneau grows over the course of the nonconference games to prepare for the Big Ten gauntlet.
"Yes, his strength is playing inside-out. I’m going to hold him to that, too. I think he’s a player who can do a little bit of everything and we’re going to hopefully put him in those positions to do those things. I think we’ve done that," Woodson said.