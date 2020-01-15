CARMEL — Anderson’s girls basketball team looked to carry their Madison County Tournament success over to Wednesday night’s visit to Carmel.
The Indians were very competitive against the much taller Greyhounds for a couple of spurts, but those were brief and not nearly enough to keep the visitors in the game.
Carmel pulled away as the first half wound down and put the hammer down in the third quarter, and bounced the Indians 72-46.
Anderson, which won the County title four days earlier, crashed back to reality swiftly and dropped to 9-9.
The Indians got 27 points, five rebounds and four steals by Tyra Ford, who recorded her ninth straight game of 20 or more.
“I think the size, honestly, caught up with us, and I’m not making excuses,” Anderson coach Shannon Cleckley said. “There were multiple plays where they had size on us and it was hard to really defend that.”
Carmel — with three starters 5-feet-10 or taller — was threatening to run away with it in the first quarter, as it streaked to a 25-16 advantage. But the Indians, led by Ford, one of their two tallest players at 5-7, were resilient.
The Indians scored five straight to begin the second period and eventually clawed to within 27-24 after a free throw by Ford with 3:47 left in the half.
A large Greyhound run was inevitable, and that indeed materialized over the final three minutes and change. Carmel ran off 14 unanswered points, nine by 6-1 Kate Clarke, and it had its biggest lead, 41-27.
The third quarter was no better for Anderson than the end of the half.
Carmel (11-6) extended the margin to 60-32 by the end of the third, as 6-2 Bridget Dunn scored four baskets, and Clarke and 5-10 Riley Pennington two apiece
Clarke ended with 25 and Pennington 20, and the Greyhounds had a 36-18 edge in non-team rebounds.
“I thought we actually matched up pretty good with them quickness-wise, but they had some offensive sets and we couldn’t get to their shooters, and they hit some nice shots,” Cleckley said. “When you dig yourself a hole against that type of a team, it’s really difficult to get back in the game.”
Ford had the Indians’ first seven points and drove the lane well and created a host of foul opportunities. She was 13-of-16 from the line and made her final 11 tries without a miss.
Carmel forced the Indians into many off looks and Anderson finished 11-for-45 (24.4 percent). The Indians were 1-of-12 in the third quarter.
Erin Martin had seven points and Karlee Goodwin six points, four rebounds and three steals for the Indians.
“We have some conference opponents coming up and we wanted to work on some things down the road,” Cleckley said. “I told them not to look at the scoreboard and to fight, and I enjoyed how they ended the fourth quarter.”
Carmel defeated Anderson in the junior varsity game 67-12. Makhile McWilliams led the Indians with five points.
Anderson visits Lafayette Jeff Saturday afternoon in a North Central Conference contest. The Indians are 5-1 in the NCC and trail only Harrison (6-0).
