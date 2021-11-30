ANDERSON — Anderson’s girls basketball team and coach Shannon Cleckley know what they lost from last year’s Madison County and North Central Conference championship team. The Lady Tribe need players who are not used to leading the way to do just that this season.
With that in mind, Cleckley had to smile at most of what he saw Tuesday night.
Junior Zoe Allen led three Indians in double figures with 18 points and also led a dominant rebounding effort as Anderson ran away with a 64-33 win over the Marion Giants.
With the win, Anderson improved to 3-5 overall and 2-1 in the NCC while Marion fell to 1-7 and 1-3.
“I hope this gives us some momentum going into Saturday because I know (West Lafayette) Harrison is going to come in here ready to play,” Cleckley said. “I already told our girls that if we’re not focused and don’t have the same energy we had tonight, it’s going to be a long afternoon.”
After spotting the Giants their only lead at 2-0, Anderson scored the next nine points — including four from Payton Sargent — to start a 17-2 run that put the Indians in control throughout the game.
Allen’s first 3-point basket capped the run, but was just the beginning of a career night for her. Her night included four 3-point baskets, and she led the team in rebounds (nine), assists (five) and matched junior Makhile McWilliams with four steals. She also got the crowd’s attention early in the fourth quarter with a sudden stop that sent her defender reeling before she found freshman Kennedy Brown for an open 3-point basket.
Cleckley was not happy with Allen’s first-half performance due to turnovers but liked the way she responded in the second half when Anderson held the Giants to just 14 points.
“I had to get in her ear at halftime. I had to tell her ‘You’ve got more turnovers than points’,” Cleckley said. “And she didn’t like that, which I’m glad she didn’t like that. She needed to recognize that she needs to protect the ball better and be more offensive minded, and she did it.”
Anderson boasted a 49-31 edge in rebounding as well as posting 17 assists on 27 field goals.
“We needed to get the size working together, looking inside and getting them the ball,” Cleckley said. “We actually would have had more assists, but we missed some easy chippies. But this is one of the first games where we had that balance.”
Sargent finished with 11 points and eight rebounds with McWilliams adding 10 points and eight rebounds. Senior Emma Weber also grabbed eight boards for the Indians.
“I told those girls they had to step it up because before today, Koral Wheeler is our leading rebounder and she’s one of the shortest girls out there,” Cleckley said, referring to his 5-foot-3 senior guard. “That’s got to change. They were more aggressive on the boards and did a better job of boxing out.”
Anderson will host a second straight NCC foe when Harrison comes to the Tipi on Saturday afternoon.
