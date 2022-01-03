ANDERSON – Don Bowling had one lesson he wanted to impart to the Anderson boys basketball team over the past few practices.
If the Indians hope to reach some of their loftiest goals this season, the head coach reasoned, they must learn to play defense as a single unit.
Message received.
Anderson racked up 12 steals and hounded Pendleton Heights into 19 turnovers Monday while knocking off the defending champs 78-49 in the opening round of the Madison County tournament.
“At the end of the day, we can’t beat Carmel and those types of teams if we’re gonna play undisciplined,” Bowling said. “So we’re just trying to become more disciplined, and I think they played a little bit more disciplined tonight.”
The second-year coach’s ire was raised by a 70-45 loss against Class 4A No. 3 Carmel on Wednesday and what he saw as slippage in some ensuing practices.
As part of Bowling’s lesson Monday, leading scorer Ahmere Carson was not in the starting lineup for either the first or second half.
“Great player, does a good job, we’re just not settling for it,” Bowling said. “I’m gonna be here for awhile. Our expectation is you’re gonna play defense. I know he’s one of the leading scorers in the county. Great. But we’re gonna play team defense, and I think we played better team defense today. And we played better team basketball.”
Carson responded with a solid all-around floor game, scoring eight points with five rebounds and two steals in just 18 minutes.
Ja’Quan Ingram led three players in double figures with 19 points and added a team-high 10 rebounds. Tyrell Wills finished with 16 points, four rebounds and four assists, and Sean Paige tallied 12 points, five rebounds and one emphatic blocked shot.
Damien King just missed double figures, matching Carson with eight points and adding three steals, and Lathan Averhart started and finished with seven points and three rebounds.
“We share the ball, we get the open shots,” Ingram said. “That’s all (there is) to it.”
The Indians (6-2) shot 56.6% (30-of-53) from the field and were 5-of-11 from 3-point range and 13-of-16 at the free-throw line.
Ingram hit both of his attempts from the perimeter and was 7-of-13 overall, including a rim-rattling dunk in transition.
The energy was high for this rivalry rematch, and Anderson got off to a fast start.
King scored with 1:21 remaining in the first quarter to touch off a 17-2 run that pushed the Tribe’s lead to 34-16 with 4:20 left in the second quarter.
Jamison Dunham scored the only basket for the Arabians during that stretch, part of a run of 10 straight points he scored for PH.
The senior guard led all scorers with 28 points and needs just 10 more to reach 1,000 for his career. Dunham was 9-of-12 overall and 4-for-4 from 3-point range.
But the Arabians (1-9) could generate little offense from anyone else.
Pendleton Heights shot 42.9% (18-of-42) overall and was 8-of-18 at the free-throw line. Led by Dunham’s sharpshooting, the Arabians were 5-of-10 from the perimeter.
Anderson led 38-25 at the half and 60-35 after three quarters. A 3-pointer by Averhart with 3:19 remaining put the Indians in front 77-42 and triggered the running clock for the duration of the contest.
It’s the fourth straight win for Anderson in the rivalry. The Tribe beat Pendleton Heights 68-50 in this year’s season opener and won a pair of games last year by a total of seven points, including an overtime decision in the sectional semifinals.
The latest victory sets up a semifinal matchup against Liberty Christian on Wednesday. The Lions upset Anderson in the first round last year, and the Indians are seeking their first county title since 2014.
“It’s gonna be a big game (throughout the tournament),” Ingram said before Liberty Christian’s 53-52 victory against Frankton later in the evening. “This is gonna be a big week for us if we win that (championship).”
