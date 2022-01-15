FISHERS — Two teams coming off big Friday night conference wins collided Saturday, and the biggest question might have been whether it would be Anderson or Hamilton Southeastern that would run out of gas first.
It was the Indians who had plenty of fuel left in the tank, finished strong and continued their best start in nearly a decade.
Junior Ahmere Carson scored nine of his 12 points in the final four minutes and had one of two crucial late steals as Anderson knocked off the Royals 59-53 on the road.
With the win, Anderson improved to 10-2 -- the best start for the program since the 2012-13 team started 12-2 — and snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Royals.
The Indians were coming off a home win over Lafayette Jeff while the Royals had upset third-ranked Westfield on the road Friday night.
For second-year Anderson coach Donnie Bowling, the win represented something larger than one regular season game and also ended an even longer personal losing streak.
“It’s an eight (game) streak for them, it’s a 12-year streak for me,” he said. “At Shortridge, we played Fishers and we could just never beat a Hamilton County team. Anytime you can beat a Hamilton County team, I think it’s huge for our community.”
The Indians never trailed HSE (5-7) in the second half after Ty Wills opened the third quarter with a three-point play to break a 30-30 halftime tie. The game was tied twice — at 38-38 and 40-40 — and the largest margin was six points on three occasions, including the final score. Every possession and every contribution were vital.
“We tried to get the pressure early, so we could kind of wear them down at the end,” Bowling said. “And we got three or four steals at the end, so that was the key. And we have some depth. Ahmere didn’t do that well in the first half, but that last three or four minutes, he just dominated. Made some tough, tough shots.”
The Royals had fought back from a pair of six-point deficits to pull within 51-49 on a Caleb Smock free throw.
But Carson dribbled behind his back between two defenders and drove the lane for a basket. On the ensuing inbounds play, sophomore Lewis Jackson harassed the Royals into their first turnover of the fourth quarter.
Jackson had no points, rebounds or assists. But that turnover proved to be one of the bigger moments of the game.
“That gives a testament to our team depth because Lewis didn’t play that much,” Bowling said.
Carson capitalized with another driving layup and scored again in the lane for a 57-53 lead after Rephaim Stevenson hit a pair of free throws.
Two possessions later, with 28.7 seconds left, Wills collected a steal to deny the Royals a chance to pull closer. Although the Indians did not score either, Carson denied HSE an opportunity with another steal — his fourth of the game — and sank a pair of free throws with 4.2 seconds left as the Anderson fans celebrated the win.
“The fans felt good and had a little sense of pride,” Bowling said. “We’re back. We’re Anderson, and they can feel like, you know, we’re Anderson still. I thought that was big.”
The Indians got a lift heading to the locker room when Wills was fouled attempting a 3-point shot at the second-quarter buzzer. He made all three free throws to send the game to intermission tied and had 18 of Anderson’s 30 first-half points.
Until Carson’s late heroics, it had been Wills and Sean Paige doing most of the Indians' scoring work. Wills finished with a game-high 24 points and added six rebounds while Paige had one of his more impressive games with 11 points and led all players with nine rebounds. He added an assist off one of his seven offensive boards for a Wills 3-point basket midway through the fourth quarter.
Coming off a series of games that were not up to his own standards, he said his own faith helped give him the confidence to play well Saturday night.
“I felt like I was in a slump, so I prayed,” Paige said. “I got my relationship closer with God, and that’s a big part of my confidence. Coach told me just to play my game.”
There has been a great deal of anticipation this season to see what the 6-foot-8 Paige could do, and Bowling thinks Saturday gave fans a glimpse of what is to come.
“I think this is the best game he has played,” Bowling said. “This is the kind of hype people had with Sean. He played like a big-time player tonight.”
The Indians' five-game, eight-day stretch continues Tuesday with the first of a pair of North Central Conference games as they visit Marion before travelling to West Lafayette Harrison on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.