MUNCIE — Anderson Tuesday night wrapped up one of the worst seasons in the storied program’s 114-year history, record-wise.
Intangible-wise, it was a totally different story.
The Indians — with a good number playing significant roles as either freshmen or sophomores — went down 71-50 at Mount Vernon’s hands in the opener of Class 4A Sectional 9 at the Muncie Fieldhouse.
Though it ended 2-22 and didn’t have the firepower or experience of other teams, Anderson played hard for interim coach Jamares McCloud, who stepped in after Mike Elliott left four weeks ago (personal reasons), and guided the Indians in their final six games.
“I don’t think with me taking over as interim that they responded differently,” McCloud said. “What changed was the attention to detail and (them) being focused. That’s what we spent a lot of time doing, and it ran its course tonight.”
The Indians had one big rally left in them, and it came after the Marauders (11-11) built a 15-point lead late in the first quarter and were poised to blow it open early.
Joseph Jones, Anderson’s only senior, made a 3-pointer as well as three free throws after being fouled attempting a triple, all in the final 40 seconds of the opening quarter, and the Indians were down only 21-12.
Anderson continued to chop away at the deficit in quarter 2, twice getting to within four, and then made an 8-0 run to tie at 29.
Sophomore Dayveon Turner, the Indians’ top scorer on the season, was fouled while shooting a 3 and he made all three foul shots, then Kedric Anderson stole the ball and fed Turner, who hit the tying trey with 2:36 left in the half.
MV countered with another outburst, much bigger than the one with which it opened the game,
The Marauders scored the final five points of the half and led 34-29 at intermission, then outscored the Indians 29-8 in the third quarter, as MV’s speed and defense overwhelmed Anderson. The Indians were 3-of-16 in the third and turned it over six times.
“They hit us first,” McCloud said. “It took us a while to fight back and when we fought back, we used our knockout punch so early that it took us a while to get our energy back again.”
Armon Jarrard led the Marauders with 22 points, with Razhaun Wells adding 17 and Ahmad Jarrard 14. MV was far superior rebounding, 49-24.
Jones led the Indians with 10 points, all in the first half, and he took a very hard fall right before halftime but came back for the second half.
“Joseph Jones is the definition of an Indian,” McCloud said. “He came in and worked hard from day one, he learned and he tried his hardest to give it his all for the guy next to him.”
Turner and fellow sophomore Tyrelle Wills both had nine points, and junior James Glazebrooks seven.
“When I’m so excited for is their growth,” McCloud said. “This is a young group. The beauty of it all is they’re going to get in the gym, they’re going to hit the weights and hit the track, and we’re going to get better so we can avoid another 2-22 season.”
