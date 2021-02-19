ANDERSON — A 1-3-1 trapping defense that energized Anderson in the third quarter, was much less effective in the fourth as the Indians dropped a 72-62 decision to the Kokomo Wildkats on Friday night.
The Indians’ offense was also inconsistent, scoring 37 points in the first and third quarters and just 27 in the other two quarters.
Anderson missed the first nine shots of the second quarter and didn’t score until 4:22 remained in the second period on two Tyrelle Wills free throws.
The Indians trailed 37-32 at halftime, but it would have been far worse without Wills’ 12 points in the quarter.
Anderson came out in that zone trap defense in the third, and it caused the Kats some problems. The visitors had only four field goals and three turnovers, missing nine shots in that stretch. A 3-pointer by Ahmere Carson to finish the third gave the Tribe a 52-49 lead and some apparent momentum for the fourth.
It never materialized.
Kokomo (6-13) scored the first five points of the fourth quarter, and Anderson never again pulled even. Through the first seven minutes of the final stanza, the Indians were 2-of-9 from the field with five turnovers.
The Wildkats missed only three shots in the fourth while scoring 23 points. Many of those shots were near the hoop or open 3-pointers, many from the corners on the baseline. They had an 18-2 run in that quarter to put the game away.
Kokomo’s R.J. Oglesby topped all scorers with 26 points, and Jackson Richards was next for the Kats with 17 points and eight rebounds.
Wills, who failed to score in the first quarter, led the Indians with 21 points. He also added six rebounds and tied James Glazebrooks for the team lead with four assists. Ja’Quan Ingram and Jaylen Murphy were next with a dozen points apiece. Murphy was the team leader with nine rebounds, missing just one shot.
Anderson won the rebound battle 36-30 and scored 12 points off 12 offensive rebounds.
Murphy kept Anderson in the game offensively in the opening quarter, hitting all four of his shots. He took just three shots the remainder of the contest.
Ball handling was a major problem for the Indians, who had 24 turnovers and nine assists compared to 14 turnovers and 19 assists for the visitors. Kokomo scored 12 more points than Anderson off those turnovers.
The Wildkats also shot 26 free throws and made 17, while the Indians shot just seven.
Anderson (8-9) will celebrate Senior Night on Saturday against Lapel. The Indians have four seniors on the roster. The Indians close out their home season Tuesday against McCutcheon.
