ANDERSON — It took Anderson football seven minutes, 22 seconds to set a new season high in points in its matchup against Muncie Central on Friday night.
The Indians wasted no time putting points up against the Bearcats early. The Indians scored 16 points in the first quarter, while their defense tried to slow down an effective Muncie Central running game, and the home team held on for a 22-16 victory.
Anderson’s defense allowed Muncie Central to march 58 yards to tie the game at 16 with 2:30 left, but Marcus Armstrong and the Indians offense wasted no time responding. Armstrong rolled to his right and delivered a 69-yard bomb, hitting Willie Dennison in stride as he beat the safety for the go-ahead touchdown.
“It was absolutely perfect,” Anderson coach Ron Qualls said. “If you think about (Armstrong) playing, after the second snap of the football game, he plays on one leg. That’s so difficult for any position, much less a quarterback in a throwing offense.”
With the clock on its side and Muncie Central unable to find success through the air, Anderson’s defense hung on for a win in its North Central Conference opener. Malachi Qualls reeled in a sliding interception at the 2-yard line, ripping the ball from a Muncie Central receiver to win the game.
Armstrong finished with 177 yards through the air and three touchdowns despite hurting his ankle on the second play. A close game like Friday’s gets everyone’s adrenaline going, and it was no different for Coach Qualls, but he was ready.
“Thankfully, I’ve really been set up for a situation like this,” Coach Qualls said. “When I go back to my prior experience at Heritage Christian. We had great games with (Cardinal) Ritter at Lucas Oil (Stadium), and we had overtime games. … Really, what it taught me is you can’t go crazy because you score a touchdown. The game’s not over.
“You’ve got to be able to keep as even-keeled as you can because it’s such chaos in the moment.”
In the second quarter, Muncie Central senior Larry Lampkins helped out with a tackle and was lying on the turf in pain. He stayed down for around 15 minutes before he was loaded onto a stretcher and taken off the field in an ambulance.
Each team took a knee and said a prayer for Lampkins on their respective sideline and then joined at midfield for a team prayer after Lampkins was taken off the field.
“Muncie Central played with heart and courage,” Coach Qualls said. “You think about what happened in that first half with Larry, and think about this, both teams coming together before the game got restarted, that’s probably one of the coolest moments I’ve ever been a part of in high-school football.”
Lampkins wasn’t the only injury in the game for either team. Armstrong limped off the field in visible pain after an incompletion on Anderson’s final possession of the first half before coming back to lead his team to the win.
Prior to the injury, Armstrong threw for 90 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the first half. One of those touchdowns was thrown to versatile Malachi Qualls, a 36-yard strike up the seam. Prior to the touchdown, Qualls had gotten free on a double move but dropped a perfectly thrown ball from Armstrong.
Anderson’s coaching staff trusted Qualls and went right back to him, and it paid off.
“It really means a lot to know the coaches have my back and so do the players,” Malachi Qualls said. “Most teams would say, ‘Hey, let’s get someone else,’ but, no, they stayed with me. And, luckily, we had the blocking to do it, and it was a great throw. So it wasn’t really me, but it was my teammates.”
Qualls did it all for Anderson (1-2, 1-0 NCC). He made a field goal and an extra point, caught a touchdown and racked up 64 receiving yards.
Muncie Central (0-3, 0-1) had its own workhorse on offense. Sophomore Shoka Griffin was a problem for Anderson in the second quarter. After holding a scoreless in the first quarter, Griffin got the Bearcats on the board.
He ran for 64 yards and a touchdown in an eight-minute drive to get the Bearcats back within a possession. Griffin finished the first half with 127 rushing yards, a touchdown and a 2-point conversion in the first half and 210 yards and two touchdowns overall.
Muncie Central utilized a run-heavy offense that wasn’t breaking off big plays consistently for the first three quarters, which meant every penalty or miscue can stall a drive. The Bearcats had that happen several times. The visitors marched down to Anderson’s 23-yard line before a fumbled snap and delay of game resulted in a punt from the 42 after losing 19 total yards to start the third quarter.
Anderson was trying to run the clock and keep the ball moving early in the fourth quarter when it looked like Malachi Qualls had made the play of the game. Armstrong threw him a back-shoulder pass along the sideline on a third-and-long. It looked like Qualls had reeled in a one-handed catch on the sideline for a first down, but he was ruled out of bounds and the Indians were forced to punt, setting Muncie Central up in good field position inside the 50.
The Bearcats played the field position game and tied the game with under three minutes to go behind big runs from Michael Goul and Griffin. Goul finished with 122 yards.
Muncie Central hosts Richmond at 7 p.m. next Friday. Anderson visits Marion at 7 p.m. on Friday.
