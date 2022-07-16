COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Indianapolis Indians rallied but were ultimately outlasted by the Columbus Clippers 9-7 to drop their third consecutive game Friday night.
After the Indians (41-45) jumped out to a two-run lead in the top of the first, the Clippers (50-38) took a lead they never relinquished in the bottom half of the frame. Columbus capitalized off a lead-off walk, a single, a wild pitch and a triple to tie the game at two apiece and added one more via a groundout to plate their third and final run of the inning.
The Clippers added two more runs in the fourth before Indianapolis brought it back to within one in the fifth with a two-run long ball off the bat of Greg Allen. Columbus then exploded for a four-run seventh inning in response.
Indianapolis made it a two-run game in the top of the eighth. A lead-off single from Allen and a walk issued to Ji-Hwan Bae put two runners on base. Bligh Madris followed with a single, and a wild pitch sent one across for the Indians. A two-out double from Carter Bins scored a pair to cut the deficit to two, but the threat ended there.
Osvaldo Bido (1-6) took the loss after tossing four innings and surrendering five runs on five hits with five strikeouts.
In two innings of work, Nick Mikolajchak (3-2) allowed no hits and no runs with four punchouts.
Indianapolis and Columbus will face off in the penultimate game of the series Saturday at 7:05 p.m.
Southpaw Tanner Tully (5-3, 4.95) will toe the rubber for the Clippers, and the Indians have yet to name a starter.