INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Indians' pitching staff faced just one batter over the minimum after the first inning and held the Iowa Cubs to five total baserunners in a 2-0 series-tying shutout victory Sunday afternoon.
After Zach Matson stranded a pair of runners with two outs in the first inning and a caught stealing erased a leadoff walk in the top of the second, the Indians (40-42) mowed down opposing batters with just one additional hit allowed in the sixth. Noe Toribio (1-0) fanned two over four scoreless innings in relief of Matson, and Cam Alldred and Cam Vieaux combined for three perfect innings to shut down the game. Vieaux recorded his first save.
Carter Bins began the scoring with his second home run of the series and fifth this season, a solo shot for Indy’s only hit off I-Cubs starter Javier Assad (0-1). A passed ball in the bottom of the fourth tacked on an insurance run for the Indians. Indianapolis and Iowa (37-46) tied with three hits apiece in the contest.
The game went final in 1:53, marking Indy’s first sub two-hour game since Nick Kingham tossed a complete game vs. Syracuse in 1:58 on Aug. 10, 2017. Indy’s shortest game at Victory Field since the ballpark opened in 1996 came on May 13, 1998, vs. Pawtucket (1:49).
Following an off day Monday, the Indians are set to begin a six-game series vs. the Columbus Clippers at Huntington Park in a 7:05 p.m. first pitch Tuesday night. Both teams have yet to name starting pitchers.