INDIANAPOLIS -- Aaron Shackelford hit a two-run homer and Jared Jones struck out seven in a quality start, but the Louisville Bats prevailed with a 5-3 win in 10 innings against the Indianapolis Indians on Friday night at Victory Field.
After tying the game at 3-3 in the eighth inning on a two-out RBI single by Nick Martini, the Bats (53-45, 13-12) plated two runs in the top of the 10th to even the series. Jhonny Pereda singled to start the frame, and following a groundout, Stuart Fairchild put the visitors in front with a sacrifice fly. Martini then hit a line drive off the base of the right-field wall and was thrown out by Miguel Andújar at second base, but the single scored pinch-runner Michael Siani to make it 5-3.
The Indians (46-53, 13-12) threatened against Tony Santillan (SV, 1) in the bottom half when Rodolfo Castro was beaned on a 1-2 pitch to bring the potential winning run to the plate, but Chris Owings went down swinging and Andújar was robbed of a game-tying hit on a sliding catch by Fairchild down the right-field line.
Jones and Lyon Richardson – making his Triple-A debut – dueled with scoreless innings until the Bats broke through with two outs in the fourth on a two-run homer by Reds’ top prospect Noelvi Marte.
Richardson was removed after three shutout frames, and Shackelford answered Marte’s shot with a game-tying blast in the fifth off Christian Roa. In Indy’s next half inning, Ryan Vilade plated Andújar with a triple off the wall in left-center to put the Indians in front 3-2.
Kevin Herget (W, 2-3) pitched a perfect ninth to send the game to extras. Duane Underwood Jr. (L, 0-4) pitched a scoreless ninth inning but gave up two runs (one earned) in the deciding frame.
Jones limited the Bats to two earned runs on four hits and no walks over six innings in his first Triple-A quality start.
The Indians fell to 1-2 in extra-inning affairs while the Bats improved to 6-3.
The Indians and Bats meet again Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at Victory Field. RHP Luis Ortiz (2-4, 4.71) will toe the rubber for Indy against RHP Levi Stoudt (2-3, 5.56).