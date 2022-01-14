ANDERSON — Senior Kedrick Anderson scored 13 of his 16 points in the first half and led four Indians in double-figure scoring as Anderson held off Lafayette Jeff 65-58 Friday at the Tipi, snapping a three-game losing streak to their North Central Conference rivals.
At the outset of a tough stretch of five games — including three conference battles — in a span of eight days, it was important for Anderson to start off on the right foot.
“We could be 1-4, we could win them all or we could be 0-5,” Anderson coach Donnie Bowling said. “We just teach them, at the end of the day even this is just one game. It’s one out of 22 games. Just like the Carmel game when we got beat bad, it’s just one game.”
Friday’s win for Anderson (9-2) begins a stretch that includes a Saturday contest at Hamilton Southeastern before NCC road games at Marion on Tuesday and West Lafayette Harrison on Friday before returning home to take on Pike next Saturday.
In a game of Anderson scoring runs, it seemed each Indians player took a turn providing the spark.
Lafayette Jeff (10-3) led 9-4 in the first quarter after an Armoni Williams bucket, but the Indians scored the next 12 points — including nine from Anderson.
Jeff pulled back to within 20-18 on a 3-point basket from Javan Buchanan — who led the Bronchos with 21 points — but, again, the Indians had an answer.
Four different players scored during a 9-0 burst from Anderson, capped on an Ahmere Carson 3-point basket for a 29-18 lead.
Jeff stayed close, however, and pulled within 33-28 just before halftime on an Owen Linder layup.
The Indians could not put away the Bronchos in the third quarter, and Jeff started the fourth period on a 5-1 run to take a 50-48 lead, its first since a 9-7 advantage in the opening quarter.
Unlike Anderson teams of the past, this group did not panic.
After an exchange of turnovers, Carson hit a pair of free throws to start another Indians run, this time a 10-point burst. Eight of the 10 points came at the free-throw line with a Ja’Quan Ingram drive capping the run with Anderson up 58-50.
The Bronchos could get no closer than six over the final minutes of the game.
Anderson did make mistakes — four turnovers in the final period — but Bowling praised his group for the way it bounced back from that type of adversity.
“The thing about this team — other than the Carmel game — this is what we saw during the summer,” Bowling said. “They’re resilient. They make mistakes, but then they come back — and the biggest thing is when we made the mistakes, we got a defensive stop afterward.”
Ingram posted a double-double for the Indians with 15 points and 10 rebounds as Anderson held a 32-23 rebounding edge overall. Carson finished with 12 points — nine in the fourth quarter — and Sean Paige scored 11 points with five rebounds. Senior Ty Wills scored nine points and had seven assists.
“This is what I’ve been preaching, and I know it’s a cliché about ‘team basketball,’ but really this is how you actually win is team basketball,” Bowling said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.