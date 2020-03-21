ANDERSON -- Anderson's swimmers threw it down not only in the pool this winter but also in the most important parts of the school's building.
That would be the classrooms.
Both the Indians' boys and girls squads were selected as Gold Level Scholar Teams by the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association of America for exemplary grade-point averages.
This is the fifth straight year the boys team has been honored and the fourth for the girls, said Jeff Eddy, who coaches both squads.
"The swimmers are proud of their academic record," Eddy wrote in an email. "I am also very proud of their accomplishments in the pool as well as in the classroom. Academics are a strong priority on the Anderson High School swim team."
Anderson's girls combined for a 3.923 GPA and the boys 3.792, both well above the 3.75 requirement for Gold Level honors (there are Silver and Bronze levels, with Silver at least 3.5 and Bronze 3.2)
Both teams improved over last year's GPAs. The girls were 3.61 and the boys 3.757.
The Indians were one of 31 boys programs in the country, and the only one in Indiana, to reach Gold Level in the 2018-19 school year (a complete list for this year was not available on the NISCA web site).
Based on last year's list, the Anderson girls would rank 11th for this year.
There are nearly 16,300 boys and girls swim programs in the nation, it was stated in an email from the NISCA to Eddy forwarded to The Herald Bulletin, and schools needed to apply to the NISCA to be considered for the Scholar Teams.
Of the 36 Anderson swimmers and divers, 19 have GPAs of more than 4.0, Eddy said.
The top female student-athletes are Bekah Bale, Allie Bramwell, Libby Hahn, Lizzi Horton, Campbell Kinnaman, Eliana Munoz, Rachel Pendergraft, Julia Quarrier and Amaya Swink,
Boys above 4.0 are Jason Bale, Sam Eskew, Asher Goer, Devin Goodrich, Dalton Greer, Robby James, Carson Smitherman, Jackson Stephenson, Michael Strait and Gavin Wilson.
"The students have developed their time management skills," Eddy said. "We have also made accommodations at practice to allow the swimmers to use some of the practice time for their studies.
"I know they are always interested in being aware of the teams' GPA, so they work to keep it high."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.