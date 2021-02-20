ANDERSON -- For the second straight night, Anderson held a lead going into the fourth quarter.
But on Saturday the finale played out differently for Senior Night, and the patience of the Indians paid off in a 53-45 victory over the improving Lapel Bulldogs.
Lapel was a tough adversary the entire game, trailing just 19-13 after one quarter and 29-23 at halftime. In the third quarter, it started to get away from the visitors as the Tribe scored the first five points for their first double-digit lead at 34-23.
But the Bulldogs scored the next 11 points to deadlock the game at 34.
“We started attacking that 2-3 zone a little bit better,” said Lapel coach Justin Coomer. “We hit some shots inside and made them get out of it.”
In the quarter, senior Caden Eicks and junior Corbin Renihan provided all but three points. Anderson scored six of the final eight points before the horn ended the third, so the Indians had a 40-36 advantage with eight minutes to play.
That was one more point than they enjoyed Friday against Kokomo, when they lost that lead quickly and lost the game 72-62.
“We played with more discipline tonight,” said Anderson coach Donnie Bowling. “We took our time and got good shots. We need to keep our opponents in the 50s and 60s. When they get into the 70s, we can be in trouble.”
Over the final period, the Indians missed just three shots, and just one came from beyond the arc.
The only time in the quarter when Lapel had the ball with the deficit less than four points was with 2:51 to play and the score 44-42.
“I knew that was a big possession,” said Coomer. “I think we shot a 3 a little too quick. It was a good look. But if we hit that shot, we’re up by one, and we might be able to play differently.”
But the Indians methodically made their cuts and kept the ball moving until finally Kedric Anderson got loose under the basket for an easy hoop, and it was 46-42. Lapel had just three baskets in the final quarter, all of them 3-pointers. Renihan, Landon Bair and Griffin Craig each had one.
Eventually, the Bulldogs had to foul as they could force just one turnover in the period. Two free throws by Ahmere Carson, two more by Anderson and one by James Glazebrooks sealed the win.
Jaylen Murphy scored seven points in the first quarter and finished as Anderson’s leading scorer with 13. He also led the team with five rebounds.
“In the summer, I didn’t even know if he could play varsity ball because of his weight,” said Bowling. “But he has the skills. He’s improving all the time.”
Tyrelle Wills was next with 12 points.
“We played a good game,” said Bowling. “Lapel has four players shooting 38% from 3-point range. We have got things to clean up still.”
The Indians take a 9-9 record into their final home game Tuesday against North Central Conference foe McCutcheon.
“You want to win,” said Coomer. “But I can’t fault the effort. Each game we seem to find a way to dig ourselves a 10-point hole. But we still go fight through that. I knew we’d be a little bit tired after a physical game (Friday against Madison-Grant). But we’ve got to find a way to come out on top of one of these.”
Lapel’s next game is Tuesday at home against New Castle. The Bulldogs are 7-13.
