ANDERSON — Anderson scored 10 runs in the first inning, and then got five innings of no-hit pitching from three hurlers in an 11-0 victory against Arsenal Tech at Memorial Field on Wednesday.
The victory makes the Tribe 3-0 in the young season going into a Thursday encounter against Eastern Hancock.
When asked what he liked the most about the win, Anderson coach Adrian Heim said, “The pitching. We threw strikes. We didn’t walk many people.”
Of the 18 hitters the Titans sent to the plate, only three walked, 11 struck out and only one batted ball went to the outfield.
Senior Tristen Brooks pitched the first two innings for the home team, getting five strikeouts. DJ Howells was next, and he tossed one inning with a pair of strikeouts. Linkin Talley closed up the final inning and struck out the side.
Most of the offensive damage came in the first turn at bat for the Indians. Jacob Lee led off with a single, one of only three for the team. One out later, James Weaver walked after Lee had stolen second. Talley singled to the shortstop, and Lee scored for a 1-0 lead.
The rest of the inning was filled with five walks, four errors and an RBI single by Isaiah Allen. Before the inning came to a close, Anderson sent 16 hitters to the plate and chased Tech starting pitcher Taiveon Cameron in favor of reliever Chris Deel.
Deel gave up no hits and just one run over the final 3 1/3 innings.
“We were flat offensively after all those runs in the first inning,” said Heim. “We were getting a lot of walks, and we were just content to do that. We weren’t aggressive. But I know I got bored at third (base coaching box) myself.”
But he warned his team about that.
“There are times when a team will score nine or 10 runs early and then ease off, and before long it’s 9-6,” Heim said. “We’ve got to do better, and we will.”
Weaver, the designated hitter, walked all three times. He had Daylen Anderson as a courtesy runner, and all three times he scored.
The Indians were coming off a 19-4 thrashing of Tech on Tuesday.
“I don’t want to belittle any opponent,” said Heim. “They are in our conference (North Central), so we have to play them. And they are getting better.”
The Indians are busy the rest of the week as well. After hosting Eastern Hancock on Thursday, they will face Hamilton Heights on Saturday.
“Hamilton Heights always has good pitching, so we will have to play better against them,” said Heim.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.