During the past year, I witnessed a lot of good racing along with the many central Indiana fans of the sport, but the two best took place in the month of May.
At the top of my list was the Indianapolis Grand Prix where Simon Pagenaud put on a clinic of driving in the rain to close the gap on race leader Scott Dixon and then drove away to the victory.
A couple of weeks later, Pagenaud won his first Indianapolis 500 in what I considered the second-best race of the year.
The 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 was as thrilling as could be hoped for with Pagenaud and Alexander Rossi battling for the win and Takuma Sato right there in contention for the victory.
Third on the list was the Pay Less Little 500 at Anderson Speedway where Kody Swanson won for the third time in four years.
What was unique about the Little 500 was Swanson and teammate Shane Hollingsworth were able to lead 499 of the 500 circuits.
That is a feat by the Gene Nolen Racing team that will be difficult to surpass in the future.
Michigan driver Johnny VanDoorn overcame a hot and humid night to win the Redbud 400 for the third time.
VanDoorn led 338 of the 400 laps but had to pass Jack Dossey III with 17 laps remaining to record the victory.
The opening night of Indiana Sprint Week at Gas City Speedway produced an exciting battle with former Little 500 winner Shane Cottle, edging out CJ Leary at the wire.
Cottle moved into the second spot with five laps remaining, staying glued to the low groove with Leary staking the claim to the high line.
Cottle won by .002 of a second, which was one of the closest finishes in USAC history.
In what has become one of the top races of the year, Brett Hudson captured the 200-lap CRA Street Stock feature, holding off James Kirby for the victory.
Hudson won by .156 of a second as his car faded in the closing laps, with Kirby making a last-ditch effort for the victory when his car slipped in Turn 2, denying him a chance at the win.
Another Champion Racing Association Super Series event makes the list with former Anderson Speedway track champion Jack Dossey III scoring his first career victory.
Dossey took the lead with 29 laps remaining to best Travis Braden and Brett Robinson.
Florida driver Stephen Nasse dominated CRA Super Series action at Winchester Speedway, first winning on Labor Day and then leading 391 laps of the Winchester 400.
Anderson’s Greg VanAlst was crowned the 2019 champion with his seventh-place finish in the Winchester 400.
