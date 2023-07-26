PITTSBURGH – Indy Eleven earned a solid three points on the road, taking down USL Championship Eastern-Conference leader Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 3-1 on Wednesday night.
With the win, Indy improves to 6-7-7 on the season, while Pittsburgh falls to 10-4-8. The loss was the first at home for the Riverhounds in 2023 (7-1-3).
In a first half that was largely dominated by the Eleven in the possession column at 62%-38%, the Boys in Blue’s leading goal scorer, Aodhan Quinn, scored his first from beyond the spot in 2023 to give him seven this season. The midfielder collected a clearance by the Pittsburgh keeper nearly at half, played it down with his chest and converted a volley from just past the center circle.
Indy doubled its lead in the 35th minute with a tally goal scorer Sebastian Guenzatti started himself from half. By way of passes from Younes Boudadi and Solomon Asante, Cam Lindley found himself with the ball on the right flank and played it into Pittsburgh’s 18. Guenzatti came out on the other end just inside the attacking six and placed it into the lower right corner.
The Eleven tacked on a second insurance goal compliments of Harrison Robledo’s first of the season. Adrian Diz Pe delivered a spot-on ball to Douglas Martinez, who both entered at half, and Martinez took a touch before delivering the helper into the box for Robledo.
Pittsburgh was able to get one back off a Tola Showunmi goal in the 89th minute.
Indy outpossessed Pittsburgh 56%-44% in the match and had the 4-2 edge in shots on target. Tim Trilk registered one save in his first start of 2023.
Next up, the Boys in Blue head to rival Louisville City FC for a Saturday night matchup. Kick is slated for 8 p.m. Saturday and will air locally on MYINDY-TV and ESPN+.