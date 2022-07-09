INDIANAPOLIS -- Indy Eleven's recent rough luck continued Saturday night in its third consecutive 1-0 defeat, this time at the hands of Detroit City FC in front of a season-high crowd of 9,462 at IUPUI Carroll Stadium.
The match was the nightcap of a historic men's/women's doubleheader for Indiana's teams against DCFC that saw the Girls in Blue down DCFC 3-0.
Detroit had its foot on the gas from the onset in the men's contest, and it paid off just five minutes in through Connor Rutz, whose header of Deklan Wynne's cross to the six nestled into the upper right corner to move the scoreboard for the visitors. Rutz went searching for a second in the 11th minute on a volley that just missed the crossbar, and Eleven goalkeeper Tim Trilk did well to adjust to Rhys Williams' deflected shot from the top of the area in the 24th, going low to steer around his right post.
Indy started to find more of the ball as the half progressed, although its looks were limited to Ayoze's blocked shot in the 39th minute and a pair of Nicky Law shots that were sent into Detroit's wall from 25 yards out in the 43rd minute.
The lack of shots was clearly an emphasis coming out of the locker room for Indy Eleven, as Solomon Asante and Neveal Hackshaw both uncorked efforts from distance within the opening 30 seconds of the stanza, but neither challenged DCFC keeper Nathan Steinwascher. Another wide effort by Asante and another blocked shot from Law around the hour mark kept Indy threatening.
Rutz hunted his brace again with a turn-and-fire from the penalty spot in the 64th minute, but Trilk was on the spot and did well not to spill, and the Eleven keeper guarded his near post well in the 76th minute when Pato Botello Faz fired on frame. Detroit did well to clog its defensive third across the final half hour, with substitute forward Aris Briggs' 89th-minute header the only shot the Boys in Blue could muster down the stretch. The result pushed Indy's losing streak to four games and its goalless streak to 360 minutes.
Indy Eleven will take to the road July 15 when it travels east to take on New York Red Bulls II one final time in USL Championship play (7:00 p.m., live on ESPN+).
Then the Boys in Blue return home July 23 for the first of three straight home Saturday affairs against Memphis 901 FC (live on MyINDY-TV 23, ESPN+ and Exitos Radio 94.3 FM/exitos943.com) on International Night at The Mike.