FLINT, Michigan -- A 57th-minute goal from Sam Dewey proved to be the match winner as Indy Eleven defeated Minnesota Aurora FC 1-0 in the USL W League Central Conference Final on Saturday afternoon.
Dewey’s team-leading ninth goal of 2023 came off an assist from a Grace Bahr set piece, giving her a second assist this season. In goal, Nona Reason earned her seventh clean sheet of the season and her second in 2023 playoff action.
The Girls in Blue are the first team to advance to the USL W League Semifinal and have earned the right to host on Friday at 7 p.m. at Westfield's Grand Park. The opponent for the match will be determined by Sunday’s Western Conference Final between San Francisco Glens SC and California Storm.
The loss was the first for Aurora FC after an undefeated 12-0-0 regular season and avenged a 2-1 playoff loss to Minnesota in the opening round of the 2022 playoffs.