INDIANAPOLIS -- Alia Martin scored in the 99th minute to earn a 2-1 victory for Indy Eleven and secure the 2023 USL W League Championship on Saturday at Michael A. Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium.
For her efforts, Martin was named the USL W League Final MVP.
The game was played in front of record-setting fans as the USL W League Final drew a crowd of 5,419 to set the record for the most attended women’s soccer match in Indiana history.
Martin’s match-winning goal, which was her second in consecutive games after scoring the late go-ahead goal in the 3-2 national semifinal win over San Francisco, was her second of the season. The play started with Katie Soderstrom, who secured the corner kick for Indy. Grace Bahr’s service found Annika Creel, who redirected the ball back into the center of the 18. Martin made the most of her second chance and connected on a bicycle kick over the top of the outstretched Courage keeper.
After a scoreless first half, Indy Eleven broke the stalemate, starting with Addie Chester on the right flank. Chester played a short ball in to Maddy Williams who laid it off for a one-two ball to Greta Kraszula. Kraszula’s ball back into the box found Williams who played the ball across the goal and into the lower right corner. It was her ninth goal of the season, which ties the team high alongside Sam Dewey.
NC Cougar evened the score in the 75th minute when Mia Oliaro found Lauren Martinho off a cross.
The Eleven finished the 2023 season 12-1-1.