ANDERSON — Explosiveness does not always come by design or with structure, as in the case of Anderson junior 6-foot-3 forward Ja’Quan Ingram.
“I’ll be honest, and I hate to say this, but we don’t do anything for Ja’Quan, he just plays,” Anderson coach Donnie Bowling said. “He just figures out how to make things happen. Other guys, we have to run plays for.”
That chaos was converted into symphony-like precision as Ingram scored 18 of his game-high 22 points in the first half and Anderson committed zero second-half turnovers as the Indians rolled past Shenandoah 78-45 on Phil Buck Court on Wednesday evening.
“He’ll just go get a rebound or he gets that little jump shot after one dribble,” Bowling said. “I didn’t even know he had 18 points in the first half. How do I put it? You don’t count on him scoring until you lose to Noblesville and you see he only scored one point.”
Ingram was part of a hot-shooting first half as both teams made better than 60% of their field goal attempts, but the Raiders committed 11 turnovers compared to Anderson’s five, resulting in 9 extra shot attempts for the Indians. Ingram scored a three-point play, followed by a dunk and a putback basket as Anderson took a 36-20 lead into halftime.
Despite Anderson’s 5-1 start to the season — its best start since it was 6-0 in 2008 — leading returning scorer Ty Wills has yet to put points on the board with the regularity he did a year ago.
He changed all that in the third quarter.
Wills scored 13 points in the period, and Anderson outscored the Raiders 25-14 to push the lead to 27 points heading to the final quarter.
Wills finished with 15 points and led all players with five assists, the type of performance that will build his early season confidence, which he also already has in his teammates.
“It felt good, and it was a little bit of a confidence boost to see the shots fall,” he said. “Everybody on the team can play, and everybody on the team can do something. It feels good.”
Shenandoah coach Dave McCollough said although the Raiders did not back down early, the team’s fearlessness is not consistent enough.
“At times we battled and competed but not consistently over the course of four quarters,” he said. “There were times that we showed a little bit of pizzazz, but at other times we stepped out of the way or had the ball ripped away.”
Seniors Jack Stevens (16 points) and Jasper Campbell (14 points, four assists) led the way for Shenandoah, but the Raiders could not compete on the glass — Anderson owned a 26-18 rebounding edge — and forced zero Anderson second-half turnovers.
“We were playing a pretty good (Class) 4A team,” McCollough said. “They’re not an average team. They’ve got some athletic bodies, and we’ve got to keep perspective. But we didn’t compete last week against Northeastern, and they’re not these guys. We competed better tonight.”
Ahmere Carson added 15 points, and Sean Paige scored eight points with four rebounds and four assists for the Indians.
Both the Raiders and Indians will resume their schedules at home Dec. 29 after the Christmas holiday with Shenandoah (2-4) hosting Frankton and Anderson welcoming the 4A third-ranked Carmel Greyhounds.
