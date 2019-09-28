WEST LAFAYETTE — A season filled with injuries and inconsistency took another wrong turn for Purdue on Saturday against Minnesota.
Not only did the Boilermakers (1-3, 0-1 Big Ten) drop a 38-31 decision to the Golden Gophers — falling short despite a spirited fourth-quarter comeback attempt — Purdue also lost its top two offensive players. Senior quarterback Elijah Sindelar (shoulder) and sophomore wide receiver Rondale Moore (leg) left the game on the same play late in the first quarter, two injuries that proved too difficult to overcome.
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm did not offer an immediate update on Moore or Sindelar following the game, other than to say things did “not look good” for Sindelar.
Sindelar had returned after sitting out Purdue’s 34-13 loss to TCU two weeks ago with a concussion. But after completing four of eight passes for 46 yards to start the game, Sindelar was sacked from behind by Minnesota defensive end Tai’yon Devers and stayed down, clutching his left shoulder. On the same play, Moore’s leg buckled as he went out for a pass route. Moore was later carted back to Purdue’s football facility after being treated in the injury tent.
Minnesota was already up 14-3 at the time of Sindelar and Moore’s injury and, with quarterback Tanner Morgan completing 16 of 17 passes for 298 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, built a 28-10 halftime lead.
To say Purdue has been snakebit this season would be putting it mildly. The Boilermakers entered the game without their top two defensive players, linebacker Markus Bailey, who suffered a torn ACL in practice before the TCU game, and defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal, who has yet to return from offseason ACL surgery. Now Purdue is down its best two offensive players as well for the foreseeable future.
“It’s just one of those years,” Brohm said. “Some years things go your way. Others they don’t. For us, you know what, we’ve got a lot of young players, and, you know what, they’ve got to step up. That’s what they came here for, to get a chance to compete and play early.
“Now is your time. That doesn’t mean you are going to play perfect, but, yeah, you are in there.”
Redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Plummer filled in for Sindelar and completed 23 of 41 passes for 245 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. But he was unable to match Morgan, who turned Ross-Ade Stadium into his personal passing payground. Morgan completed 21 of 22 passes for 396 yards and four touchdowns.
Three of Morgan’s touchdown passes went for 45 yards or more – a 70-yard pass to Chris Autman-Bell to put Minnesota up 14-3, a 45-yard pass to Rashod Bateman to make it 21-10 and a 47-yard pass to Bateman in the third quarter to extend the lead to 38-17.
Brohm benched starting cornerback Kenny Major after he allowed the 70-yard touchdown pass on a coverage bust, but the pass defense didn’t get much better.
“I’m very disappointed with our pass defense,” Brohm said. “I have been for a while. That’s not a passing team, and we gave up way too many yards, way too many easy completions.
“We knew exactly what they were going to do, and they didn’t do anything different. That’s the disappointing part.”
Brohm said all position groups shared blame in the pass defense woes.
“Sometimes we need to get more push. Sometimes we’ve got to guard our guys better. Sometimes the linebackers need to play better,” Brohm said. “It’s kind of on everybody.”
There were some bright spots. Purdue finally found a run game with freshman King Doerue, who rushed 20 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns and added 32 yards receiving and another receiving touchdown.
Freshman receiver David Bell had eight catches for 111 yards, and Plummer, playing his second career game after starting against TCU, led Purdue on a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown drives.
“It’s slowing down for me a little bit,” Plummer said. “I was able to see the defense today, knew what they were going to be in.”
Doerue cut Minnesota’s lead to 38-24 on a 2-yard touchdown run with 6:01 left, and, after Zander Horvath recovered an on-side kick for Pudue, Plummer led the Boilermakers on an eight-play, 53-yard touchdown drive, connecting with Doerue on a 13-yard touchdown to pull within 38-31 with 3:59 left.
But Minnesota (4-0, 1-0) was able to run the clock to win the game, aided by a questionable pass interference call against Purdue cornerback Simeon Smiley on third down that gave the Gophers a fresh set of downs with 2:57 left.
Purdue’s defense also had a costly offsides penalty in crunch time, and Minnesota senior running back Rodney Smith (22 carries, 115 yards, 1 TD) was able to clinch the game with a 9-yard first down with 1:47 left.
“I thought for sure we were going to get the ball back,” Plummer said. “But that’s football.”
The loss dropped Purdue to 3-7 since its upset of No. 2 Ohio State last year, a signature win during Brohm’s two-plus year tenure. Brohm believes the future of the program remains bright, but Purdue must continue to work hard to develop in multiple areas.
“We do have some young talent,” Brohm said. “Some of them have a very bright future, and I think you’ve seen some emerge a little bit and you’ll start to see more. But we’ve got to fight through it. But I think right now in the trenches, we’re not where we need to be. It shows every week.”
