RICHMOND -- Granted, there is much work to be done before Anderson boys basketball can return to the glory it enjoyed for much of the 20th century, but the Indians are trending in that direction.
Anderson pulled itself out of a hopeless situation late in Saturday night's Class 4A Sectional 9 title game, but it found the final steps to the top too steep and Mount Vernon prevailed 69-65 at the Tiernan Center.
This was the second significant rally for Anderson, which trailed by 19 with under three minutes to play in the third quarter and pulled level at 60 and 62 against what had been a hot-shooting Marauder squad that became tired.
The other turnaround was the Indians' record. They finished 11-11 under Donnie Bowling, who was hired after Anderson went 2-22 last season with two coaches. This is Anderson's first non-losing season since 2012-13, six coaches ago.
"It's something about their character," Bowling said. "They're just people who want to win, but they just have good character. They didn't give up because that's the time you can start bickering with each other and arguing with each other, but they stay calm and composed."
Sophomore reserve Ahmere Carson sparked the Indians -- playing in the program's first sectional final since 2009 -- with a nine-point personal run and 14 of his 17 points in a four-minute span of the final period.
And Anderson -- which pulled out a 58-54 overtime win against Pendleton Heights on Friday in a see-saw contest -- overcame a very hot start by the Marauders (16-6), particularly from long range.
Mount Vernon made six of seven 3-point attempts in the first quarter and two more out of three in the first two minutes of the next period, and it led 32-18.
The Marauders' advantage peaked at 50-31, and coach Ben Rhoades did not make a substitution until the 1:20 mark of the third quarter. It coincided a bit with Bowling changing up zones from a 2-3 to a 1-3-1 to try to rush the Marauders into shots.
That produced results. A 7-0 run cut the deficit to 54-42 at the outset of the final period.
With his team down 60-48 with 5:08 left, Carson made a lay-up, then he converted after back-to-back Indian steals (the second being a 3-pointer) and followed that with two free throws. It was a one-possession game for the first time since 11-8.
A trey by Tyrelle Wills with 2:45 to go made it 60-all, and the next time down the court, Carson spun around a defender and put it home, and with 1:35 to play, it was even again at 62.
The Indians got another stop with 80 seconds to play and they could have held for one shot. But Wills went to the basket, and his floater wouldn't drop. Mount Vernon's Drew Walker scored with 37 seconds, and that proved to be the winner.
"I thought about (holding the ball), but it didn't work out that way," Bowling said. "We were getting close to a five-second call, and Ty just went to the basket."
Wills ended with 12 points and three assists, and Ja'Quan Ingram led the Indians with 18 points along with seven rebounds, and Kedric Anderson added 10 points.
For Mount Vernon, Armon Jarrard scored 25, Walker 18 and Cooper Galli 11.
The only senior starter for the Indians was James Glazebrooks, and the other seniors were Curtis Lewis, Marcus Armstrong and Najee Henderson.
Anderson turned its fortunes around without three key underclassmen from last season who departed, and with only two juniors (Wills and Anderson). Ingram, Carson and starting center Jaylen Murphy are sophomores.
"I told the seniors they left a foundation for our sophomores and our juniors and for our program," Bowling said. "Who would have thought we were going to be in the sectional championship after losing 70% of our scoring? All these guys who played this year weren't the guys last year."
