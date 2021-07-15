Iowa was playing its best football at the end of the pandemic-shortened 2020 football season.
After dropping their first two games to Purdue and Northwestern by a combined seven points, the Hawkeyes won six games in a row to close the year 6-2. Impressive wins included a 41-21 rout at Penn State and a 28-7 drubbing of Wisconsin to close the season. Iowa accepted a Music City Bowl bid to face Missouri, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Tigers' program.
The strong finish of the season took 22-year Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz off the hot seat after a tumultuous 2020 offseason in which questions were raised about the treatment of players based on their race.
Optimism is high for the Hawkeyes leading into 2021. Iowa returns several key players on both sides of the ball, including starting quarterback Spencer Petras (1,569 passing yards, nine TDs, five interceptions), running back Tyler Goodson (762 rushing yards, 5.3 yards per carry, seven TDs) and defensive end Zach Van Valkenburg (8.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries).
Here’s an early outlook for Iowa heading into the 2021 season:
WHAT THEY LOST
Alaric Jackson, a four-year starter at left tackle, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Rams. Defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon and defensive end Chauncey Golston leave a void on the defensive front the Hawkeyes must fill. Nixon posted 13.5 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss to earn Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors before being taken in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. Golston, a third-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys, posted 12 career sacks at Iowa.
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH
Keegan Johnson and Arland Bruce IV are two incoming freshman receivers that could help in the passing game. Xavior Williams, a transfer from Northern Iowa, is a cornerback who will provide depth in the secondary.
PROSPECTS FOR 2021
Iowa will need to be focused and ready coming out of camp. The Hawkeyes will begin the season Sept. 4 hosting Indiana, then will play Sept. 11 at Iowa State in matchups against two likely Top 25 opponents. From there, the Hawkeyes will likely place themselves in the mix for the Big Ten West division title, provided they get past the first two games without significant injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.