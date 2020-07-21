NOBLESVILLE – Talented swingman J.R. Konieczny made a decision almost a year ago to stay close to home and become the first member of Notre Dame’s 2021 men’s basketball recruiting class.
The 6-foot-6, 170-pound Konieczny, a South Bend St. Joe standout, has been able to play this summer with a clear mind. He turned down offers from Creighton and Iowa to play for the Mike Brey-led Fighting Irish.
“Being able to build a relationship with all of those coaches, and all of those players, to work out with some of those guys over the summer and, you know, hanging out with them has been really, really cool,” Konieczny said. “That’s been the best thing so far.”
Konieczny is playing this summer with Indiana Elite, a team that includes Indiana-commitment Logan Duncomb and undecided four-star standout Trey Kaufman. In a recent tournament at the Finch Creek Fieldhouse, Konieczny displayed strong ballhandling and passing ability and shooting range out to the 3-point line.
“Definitely need to put weight on,” Konieczny said. “That’s the main thing. I’ve been trying to -- improving everything pretty much, get the shot dialed in, finish in the lane, jump higher, all that good stuff. But the main thing is putting on weight and trying to get stronger for sure.”
Being a hometown commitment has its advantages. Konieczny was able to work out with Notre Dame rising sophomore point guard Prentiss Hubb before the pandemic hit last March.
“Hopefully, I can get in with some other guys soon, for sure,” Konieczny said.
Konieczny has been pushed by another South Bend-area high school standout from the Class of 2021, 6-5 Riley combo guard Blake Wesley. A four-star recruit, Wesley has interest from a number of schools throughout the country, including Notre Dame, Purdue and Indiana.
“We actually work out every single day, and then we have some run, we run five-on-five every now and then,” Konieczny said. “So I’m always going up and down with him, and we hang out, too. He’s come over to my house, and we’ve hung out.
“He’s one of my best friends, so I’m trying to get him to come to ND with me.”
Konieczny said Wesley has helped make him a better player.
“Playing against a top-100 guy, how he is, it’s great, just working on my defense, working on everything,” Konieczny said. “He’s a really good defender, too, so just working on my game, working on different moves. It’s definitely been really helpful this summer.”
Konieczny's main goal this upcoming season is to help St. Joe to a state title. His older sister, Nicole, helped St. Joe win the Class 3A state title in 2017 before going on to Valparaiso.
“That’s always been a dream of mine, and my sister did it, so I’ve got to try to do it, too, so she can’t one up me on that,” Konieczny said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.