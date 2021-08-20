SOUTH BEND — Fair or not, Jack Coan is now the face of Notre Dame football.
That’s just how the quarterback position works in South Bend — all the credit and all the blame ultimately falls on the shoulders of the guy under center.
Ian Book mastered the leadership aspect as a two-time captain whose 30 wins are the most in the program’s storied history. In two of his three seasons as the starter, the Fighting Irish advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinals.
It’s a hard act to follow but one for which Coan appears to be uniquely prepared. In his last season as a starter at Wisconsin in 2019, Coan completed 69.6% of his passes for 2,727 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions, but a foot injury in the preseason cost him a chance to follow up those numbers last fall.
The quarterback wasted little time winning over his new teammates after transferring to Notre Dame this offseason — earning a coveted title as one of director of football performance Matt Balis’ Ultimate Warriors with his strength-and-conditioning work.
“He’s seen by his peers as a warrior, somebody that is on time for every workout, is there, is committed,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said after the team opened fall camp Aug. 7. “You can count on them. He’s a guy that you want — I apologize for the analogy — but he’s a guy you want lined up next to you in the foxhole, right? You can count on that guy.
“That doesn’t have to be a vocal guy. You can be a leader from that perspective.”
Coan’s ability to transfer that leadership into on-field performance will go a long way toward determining Notre Dame’s fate this season.
Kelly has built the program into a perennial playoff contender, and the Irish will return to their cherished independence after playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference last year. Several new starters will protect Coan on the offensive line, but he’ll have a sturdy running game behind him led by junior Kyren Williams who gained 1,125 yards and scored 13 touchdowns on 211 carries in 2020.
There will be some new faces in the receiving corps. Javon McKinley led the team with 717 receiving yards last year before signing with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent, and Ben Skowronek is battling for a spot on the Los Angeles Rams’ roster after racking up 439 receiving yards and five touchdowns during his lone season in South Bend.
Tight end Michael Mayer is the top returning pass catcher after accumulating 42 receptions for 450 yards and two touchdowns as a true freshman in 2020.
On defense, Notre Dame will be young up front after losing Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (second round, Cleveland Browns) and Julian Okwara (third round, Detroit Lions) to the NFL Draft.
But safety Kyle Hamilton — a first-team All-ACC selection last year and a USA Today High School All-American in 2018 — is poised to be the leader of new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman’s first unit.
It’s a collection of talent Kelly has described as good with the potential to be great.
Making the leap depends on how the Irish respond to the inevitable adversity of the college football season.
“This team needed to be together this summer, and they came together,” Kelly said. “They came together. Now it’s about building this football team from a technical standpoint and a mental standpoint so when we get to Florida State (for the Sept. 5 opener) and they start doing the chop, we don’t run for the exit.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.