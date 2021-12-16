SOUTH BEND – Last Saturday, Notre Dame (4-4) converted on a chance to turn its season around by upsetting then-No. 10 Kentucky, 66-62, at the Joyce Center.
The victory set up the Fighting Irish with a chance to earn back-to-back signature wins this Saturday against Indiana (8-2) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis (2:30 p.m., FOX).
The contest is part of the Crossroads Classic, which has featured Notre Dame, Indiana, Purdue and Butler since its inception in 2011. The Irish are 4-6 all-time in the tournament, including a 1-4 mark against the Hoosiers. This year’s rendition will be the final one of the series.
“Even though this game is listed as a neutral site, (Indiana’s) people come out for it,” Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey said. “But it’s a great day of basketball. The environment in 10 of the 11 (Crossroads Classic) games have been really cool. … It was great for us. There was 11 years of it, and it was an amazing event.”
WESLEY, GOODWIN PLAYING CONSISTENTLY
The Irish have struggled to find a good amount of consistency from players like Prentiss Hubb, Trey Wertz and Cormac Ryan to open the season. However, while Yale transfer Paul Atkinson Jr. has been efficient (11 points, six rebounds per game), two other players have risen above their expectations early on.
Senior Dane Goodwin (14.3 points per game) and freshman Blake Wesley (13 points per game) have stepped up and put the Irish in some winning positions throughout November and December.
Goodwin has scored in double figures during all eight games, shooting 47% from the field and 42% from the 3-point line. He had 14 points and six rebounds last Saturday.
“I think with this being my senior year, I need to be that confident,” Goodwin said. “I wouldn’t say I need to carry the load, but I understand more what the team expects from me. Whether it be scoring, rebounding or defending, whatever I need to do to help this team, I’m going to do.”
Maybe the most pleasant surprise for this particular team is the fast emergence of Wesley. The South Bend native began his season on the bench, but after 20-plus point performances against Cal State Northridge and Illinois, Wesley has found himself in the starting lineup over the last two games.
With Hubb’s slump hindering the team, Wesley will likely continue to start if he keeps piling up the points for the Irish.
“I think a lot of it has been these older guys helping him,” Brey said. “It’s guys knowing we need him and not being messed up about him and his gifts. They know we need him. He’s also made great progress of keeping it simple. I thought his shot choices were better against (Kentucky), but we’re still going to have to coach him there.
“And a lot of his development has been from Hubb. And that’s a hell of a man. Especially when things aren’t going great for you and you aren’t starting anymore.”
CARRYING ‘CONFIDENCE’
During the team’s first seven games, it seemed both confidence and energy lacked on a consistent basis from the Irish during the 3-4 stretch. Tight losses at the hands of Saint Mary’s and Texas A&M carried over to less-than-average performances during double-digit defeats to Illinois and Boston College.
In need of a spark, the overwhelming energy within the Joyce Center against the Wildcats last weekend injected Brey’s team with the necessary juice to beat a top team at home.
“It would really be something great to build on,” Brey said. “To get a win (over Indiana) after Saturday would mean a lot. … But it’ll come down to rebounding against some athletic ability like we did against Kentucky. (Indiana)’s older, and they’re physical up front. We were able to do that at home in front of our crowd, but will we be able to do it in a road atmosphere?
“I think when you have a win like that, you watch the kids’ body language, how they’re moving and how they’re interacting with each other. It’s just human nature to feel a little better about yourself. We scrimmaged (Wednesday), and I thought we were moving good. It’s amazing what something like that can do for the frame of mind.”
In order to beat the Hoosiers on Saturday, the Irish will have to play just as well away from the Joyce Center as they did in it.
Indiana comes into the contest with an 8-2 record, having lost two tight battles to Syracuse (112-110 in 2OT) and Wisconsin (64-59) on the road. The Hoosiers have mainly dominated inferior competition but did pick up a solid 76-74 victory over St. John’s (8-2) at Assembly Hall on Nov. 17.
Offensively, the Hoosiers have three players that average double digits. Forward Race Thompson (10.6 points per game) and guard Xavier Johnson (10.2) provide a lot of the offensive fire power, but the one player that truly sets the Hoosiers apart is junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. The All-American averages 19.3 points, while also bringing down 8.4 rebounds per contest.
The Hoosiers average 78 points and shoot nearly 49% from the field. In addition, Indiana hauls in 42.6 rebounds per game.
Defensively, the Hoosiers only allow 62.3 points per game. They guard the 3-point line very well, too, holding opponents to just 28.6% from beyond the arc.
“Obviously, IU’s a good team,” Goodwin said. “They’re athletic. They’re big. I know they have an All-American on the team as well, so we have to slow him down when we can and take advantage of opportunities when they come up for us. We’re going to have to do everything both offensively and defensively — all the little things like against Kentucky. It’s going to take all of us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.