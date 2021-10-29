SOUTH BEND – On Saturday, in hopes of a third victory in a row, No. 11 Notre Dame (6-1) will welcome North Carolina (4-3) to Notre Dame Stadium in prime time at 7:30 p.m. on NBC for the second consecutive week.
The Tar Heels and Fighting Irish have met 21 times previously before this year’s matchup, and the series has been dominated by Notre Dame. North Carolina has only won twice all-time against the Irish with the last victory coming in 2008.
Under head coach Brian Kelly, Notre Dame is 3-0 against the Tar Heels with wins in 2014, 2017 and 2020. In last year’s meeting, the Tar Heels gave the second-ranked Irish all they wanted in Chapel Hill during the first half before the road team outscored UNC 14-0 in the second to win 31-17.
“I have a ton of respect for my friend (North Carolina head coach) Mack Brown with everything he’s done to build that program back up,” Kelly said. “This is an extremely talented team. I know people have talked about the expectations and how they haven’t lived up to them. I’m sure they have higher expectations, but when you watch them on film and evaluate them, they have a lot of talent.”
STOPPING SAM HOWELL
Coming into the 2021 season, the Tar Heels were ranked 10th in the AP preseason poll behind the hype of Heisman-hopeful Sam Howell at quarterback for an offense that averaged just under 42 points in 2020.
That preseason hype quickly dissipated one game into the season after the Tar Heels fell flat on their faces in the opener against Virginia Tech.
Since then, UNC has been highly inconsistent. It lost to two below-average teams in Georgia Tech (3-4) and Florida State (3-4), then narrowly escaped what would’ve been another questionable defeat to Miami last week.
Offensively, Howell hasn’t put up the type of numbers many thought he would through the air – 1,851 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions – but UNC is still one of the more dynamic offenses in college football. They average 36.9 points, which is good for 19th in the country.
“They have a lot of good players on the offensive side of the ball,” Kelly said. “I think we all know that starts with Sam Howell at quarterback. They also have a very good transfer at the running back position in Ty Chandler. And Josh Downs is having a breakout season at the slot position. Their scoring offense is ranked high. I know its about winning football games, but on any given night, when this team puts it together, they are just as good as any team we’ve played this year.”
With a talented offense that features great skill players at every level, the Tar Heels become very dangerous if Notre Dame’s defense doesn’t play well. Last season, though, that wasn’t an issue. The Irish held Howell and UNC to under 300 total yards and just 17 points, which included a shutout in the second half. The defense also managed six sacks against the Tar Heels.
This year, Howell has become much more dynamic with his feet compared to the previous two seasons. On the ground, he’s rushed for 494 yards and five touchdowns on 96 attempts. The prior two seasons, he had 181 rushing yards in total.
“Howell’s difficult to bring down (on the run),” Kelly said. “He’s big. He’s strong. They’ve been running a lot more, especially with the quarterback draw. It’s problematic because you’re trying to defend the width of the field, and that creates great space for him to run. He’s tough, and he’s physical. Very tough to defend when he decides to run the football.”
FIELD DAY FOR ND OFFENSE?
North Carolina’s offense might be dangerous, but its defense has been a huge disappointment through seven games. In four of the team’s seven contests, the Tar Heels have surrendered at least 35 points. Overall, North Carolina allows 28.9 points per game, which is 92nd in the country. In total defense, Coach Brown’s group is ranked 64th (378.6 yards per game).
Some notable players that have consistently made plays on that side of the ball this season, though, are defensive back Ja’Qurious Conley (38 tackles and two interceptions), linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel (38 tackles, six QB hurries and two pass breakups) and linebacker Cedric Gray (35 tackles, two interceptions, two pass breakups).
On the defensive line, Myles Murphy leads the team in sacks with four and in tackles for loss with 8.5. Linebacker Tomon Fox is second on the team with three sacks.
“The defense is very impressive,” Kelly said. “The two inside guys are two of the best defensive tackles that we’re going to play against this year. Murphy’s going to be an NFL player, and Raymond Vohasek has a really high motor. Fox is good off the edge, and Gemmel seems like he’s there every year. … We’re going to have to play very well and be on it offensively. We’ve gotta score points against a team like this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.