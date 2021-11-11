INDIANAPOLIS – Over 13 NFL seasons – mostly with the Chicago Bears – Charles Tillman forced 44 fumbles.
That includes a league-high 10 punchouts in 2012, six in 2009 and four on four separate occasions. A second-round pick – No. 35 overall – out of Louisiana in 2003, Tillman became so adept at jarring the ball loose the practice became known as the “Peanut Punch” in deference to his nickname.
Darius Leonard doesn’t have much first-hand knowledge of Tillman’s playing career. He grew up a New Orleans Saints fan in South Carolina, cheering for the franchise his brother – Anthony Waters – played with for two seasons while winning a Super Bowl ring.
But Leonard has become very familiar with Tillman’s legacy. The Indianapolis Colts linebacker leads the league with four forced fumbles this season, and he’s done it with a signature style.
Like Tillman, Leonard was a second-round pick – No. 36 overall – out of South Carolina State in 2018. And he shares a knack for punching out the football, with 13 forced fumbles – and counting – through his first three-and-a-half seasons.
“My first time I ever seen Peanut Tillman was (on film) here in 2018,” Leonard said Thursday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “I was trying to do the punch way before I knew anything about Peanut Tillman. I respect that he started that, and now what it is — instead of a ‘Peanut Punch,’ I’m just trying to make it a knockout. So just trying to change the game a little bit. That’s it.”
Leonard’s iron fist has been very valuable for the Colts (4-5) this season. They are 3-1 in games in which the linebacker has punched the ball out, and they’ve scored five touchdowns following his nine total takeaways.
He’s playing at such a high level his name has been bandied about the fringe of the Defensive Player of the Year conversation despite the fact Leonard plays for the 20th ranked defense on a team with a losing record.
“I think Darius’ ability to punch the ball out is a unique trait,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “There have been some guys along the road — the corner from the Bears who was really good at that, a couple guys like that. But certainly right now, I think he’s the best in the NFL at it.”
It would be difficult to find anyone who disagrees.
The Colts rank second in the NFL with 20 takeaways this season and are just off the pace to reach their preseason goal of 40. Leonard has had a hand — often quite literally — in nearly half that total.
It’s no coincidence.
“I think he likes those T-shirts I give him (for takeways), the eagle shirts, the ballhawk shirts,” Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus joked. “He definitely likes the purple one I gave him. So he’s excited about that. Maybe that’s it. He’s doing a great job, and our guys are intentional about (turnovers). We just have to keep working. We have to do it in practice if we’re going to do it in a game. So we just have to keep working at it.”
Leonard’s made a conscious effort to get the ball out this year.
His mobility has been limited by an ankle injury he’s been dealing with since the offseason, and he’s had to find different ways to make an impact.
Offenses also have approached him differently after watching him become a human tackling machine over his first three seasons. Leonard has 67 tackles this year — on pace for 126, which would be the third-highest total of his four-year career — to go with two interceptions and three recovered fumbles.
But the more teams try to avoid him, the more determined he becomes to make game-changing plays.
“Yes, and I think that comes to the fact the way teams are kind of moving away from me,” Leonard said of his tendency to look for more punchouts in 2021. “So I’m not being around the ball as much as I was the first three years. So, this year, now every time I get around the ball I’m trying to make an impact play just because I’m not getting the same opportunities that I had the first couple years. So each time now when I tackle, how can I change the game? That’s the mindset.
“People talk about being a good defensive player. The good defensive players take the ball and get the ball back to the offense as much as they possibly can. That’s my mindset. That’s what makes a good defensive player.”
