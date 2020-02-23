INDIANAPOLIS – With his franchise’s most important offseason in more than a decade nearing its first major checkpoint, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay met with the local media for 30 minutes Sunday.
Among the topics he discussed were his belief the NFL Scouting Combine – which begins this week at Lucas Oil Stadium – should remain in the Circle City for years to come and taking an opportunity to highlight his family’s work to battle alcoholism and addiction throughout Indiana.
But the comments that will be most dissected involve the offseason’s most polarizing topic – the future of the Colts’ quarterback position.
After a disappointing 7-9 season, general manager Chris Ballard said “the jury’s still out” on incumbent Jacoby Brissett, the 27-year-old thrust into the starting role after Andrew Luck’s sudden retirement less than two weeks before the start of the regular season.
Brissett completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 2,942 yards with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions in 15 games. Both his personal fortunes and those of the team – which was 5-2 at the time – took a turn for the worse after the quarterback suffered a knee injury during the second quarter of a Nov. 3 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“I think that Jacoby is on the rise, and you’ve gotta give him time to develop,” Irsay said. “People forget that Peyton (Manning) -- one of the greatest ever, in my opinion, the greatest -- I mean (his first team was) 3-13 in ’98, (in) 2001 (they were) 6-10.
“All of the sudden, Jacoby goes 7-9, it’s like the world’s falling apart. I mean, we had a lot of injuries, special teams wasn’t outstanding and the combination of those things and Jacoby being a starter for the first time, that’s a lot to overcome.”
That sentiment echoes comments made by Ballard and head coach Frank Reich last month suggesting they were happy with several things they saw from Brissett in 2019.
The most commonly praised aspects of the quarterback’s game are his leadership and extreme competitive nature. The latter is a trait he shares in common with Irsay, who said Sunday he’s still trying to become a better loser.
That same competitive drive also won’t allow the owner to simply sit pat at quarterback.
Though he repeatedly cycled back to praise for Brissett and made it clear bringing him back as the starter for 2020 is an option Indianapolis is considering, Irsay spoke extensively about the work the team is doing to evaluate the position this spring.
That began in earnest at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., last month and will heat up this week at the Combine. Just 17 quarterbacks have been invited – the fewest since 2010 – but there are several interesting prospects in the bunch.
Rumors have long connected the Colts and Utah State’s Jordan Love, and Washington’s Jacob Eason is another highly regarded prospect many draft observers believe could be a fit in the Colts’ system.
Washington State’s Anthony Gordon, Georgia’s Jake Fromm and Alabama’s Jalen Hurts are among the many prospects Indianapolis could consider later in the draft.
There’s also expected to be a crowded veteran quarterback market when free agency begins in March.
Former Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has been the subject of much speculation because of his connections to the Colts’ coaching staff. Reich spent three seasons with the Chargers from 2013-15, and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni was on the team’s coaching staff from 2013-17.
More recently, The Athletic’s Stephen Holder reported Indianapolis would be willing to listen in trade talks for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr if the team decides to make him available next month.
Irsay was careful not to mention any potential targets by name, but he made it clear the Colts aren’t ruling out any avenue for a possible upgrade. And the final decision will be a collaboration between the owner, the GM and the head coach.
“The quarterback position, the three of us will make (the call),” Irsay said. “We have to. It’s too big of a decision. All options are on the table. I’ve never quite seen a year when this was so unusual if you will. It’s exciting.
“I look at it as a challenge. I don’t look at it as, ‘Oh, God, what are we gonna do?’ Not at all. I see great opportunity and have strong feelings about where this football team can go this decade.”
Other newsworthy nuggets from Irsay included:
• A brief update on the status of left tackle Anthony Castonzo, who is scheduled to become a free agent next month and has considered retirement.
“I haven’t talked to Anthony personally. But he’s a Pro Bowl left tackle, and we want him to come back. I think there’s a strong likelihood that he will, but I think Chris will have more on that in the coming weeks. I’m hopeful.”
• Denying a report the team has opened talks with running back Marlon Mack for a contract extension.
“Marlon Mack, we love him, but we love the other two guys (Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines). We want him back, and he wants to be back, really. There were some misreports that we were pursuing an extension there. That’s not the case. I don’t know where those came from.”
• Speculating on whether future Hall of Fame kicker Adam Vinatieri, also scheduled for free agency, has played his final game for Indianapolis.
“You know, I don’t know. I know he’s rehabbing that knee, and (it’s) something that Chris and Frank will talk about and give their opinions to me. As an as owner, I occasionally step in, but I like to give my people room to make mistakes. Often times, that’s how you learn. The best way to learn.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.