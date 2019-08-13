WESTFIELD — Andrew Luck’s most recent ongoing injury drama added another twist Tuesday morning with comments Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay made on satellite radio.
Irsay told Sirius/XM NFL Radio the 29-year-old quarterback is dealing with something more than the left calf strain that has limited him since April.
“I really feel very confident that he’s going to find his way through this thing,” Irsay said during the station’s training-camp visit. “After the (Kevin) Durant thing, everyone’s erring on the side of caution. But, quite frankly, this is not even the Achilles tendon. It’s in another area. It’s a bone.
“I’m not good at these things. It’s a small little bone, and (former Colts offensive tackle) Ryan Diem had it and (former Colts defensive lineman) Raheem Brock, I think, had it the trainers told me. But he’s doing very well, very excited. He’s a married man, baby on the way. He couldn’t be more excited for the season, and we wish there wasn’t any little tweaks at all ... but these things come up, and you have to deal with them.”
Luck hasn’t practiced since July 27, and he hasn’t taken part in any full-team drills since the offseason program began in April.
Colts head coach Frank Reich said Monday it is unlikely the quarterback will participate Wednesday or Thursday when the Cleveland Browns come to Grand Park for joint practices.
Luck was on the field for the team portions of practice Saturday and Sunday, watching from the sideline and walking with the quarterbacks across the two outdoor fields the Colts use in Westfield.
He was not wearing a walking boot or any other visible protection on his left leg.
Luck’s training camp work has consisted of taking all the quarterback reps in walk-throughs and working in a strengthening program with trainers. Reich said Monday those workouts have been incrementally increasing in intensity.
“I think it starts out as stationary a few weeks ago and then gradually works where he is doing a little bit of movement — slowly adding different levels of difficulty, as you would say, in the movement skills and just progressing naturally as it works there,” he said.
Luck mentioned pain extending into his ankle area at one point, but the team has been adamant the only area of concern is the calf.
Reich repeatedly has expressed optimism the quarterback will be ready to play in the regular-season opener Sept. 8 at the Los Angeles Chargers, but no timetable has been shared publicly for Luck’s return.
It appears unlikely he will see any preseason action, but the Colts have yet to officially rule it out.
“You know Andrew, he is exhausting it, right?” Reich said. “He is just doing everything possible. Walk-throughs continue to be really good, really tuned in. And then, physically, (he’s) just doing everything he can do to get back out on the field.”
