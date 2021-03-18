Even Jim Irsay sometimes has been known to pressure Chris Ballard to make a big move.
But the Indianapolis Colts general manager stays disciplined in his approach, never in more evidence than during the first two days of the 2021 free agency season. Outside of announcing the month-old trade for quarterback Carson Wentz, the Colts’ only moves so far have been to re-sign running back Marlon Mack and claim defensive tackle Andrew Brown off waivers from the Houston Texans.
It’s led to a great deal of consternation among fans and media, with needs outstanding at edge rusher, left tackle and cornerback.
But Irsay praised Ballard’s patience, even while admitting he occasionally provides a push or two of his own.
“I’m always ready to jump in there to win football games, no matter what it takes,” Irsay said Thursday during a video conference call. “You can bet on that. But I think the great thing that Chris does is he walks away from deals, and sometimes your best deals are the ones you don’t make. And he has that sort of discipline. He’ll go to a certain point, but we’ll talk in great detail on where we’re at, and more often times than not, I might be saying, ‘Hey, maybe we put a sweetener in there or something.’ And he says, ‘No. Let’s stay where we are. That’s what this deal should be.’
“And I really give him a lot of credit because, believe me, with general managers, it’s very, very hard to find a guy like that who’s really disciplined when you’re right at that 11th hour and trying to pull off a big trade and you want to do it and your head coach wants you to do it and your owner wants you to even do it, but you say, ‘No. Let’s stay pat. We’ll be OK.’ And I think that’s part of what makes him a great general manager.”
It remains to be seen what that approach has in store for the remainder of the offseason, but Irsay is confident with Ballard and head coach Frank Reich in place “a new Golden era” is approaching.
That doesn’t mean he fails to see the holes on the roster. Irsay acknowledged the obvious needs, but he also mentioned a desire to add a playmaker at wide receiver or tight end for the second time in as many meetings with the media this offseason.
Whether that addition comes via trade, from the remaining players in free agency or through next month’s draft is uncertain. But it’s clear the owner sees great potential in an offense with Wentz pulling the trigger.
“I really think, offensively, we’re looking to get to just that point where we’re a dominant football team both through the air and on the ground,” Irsay said. “And we’re not that far away from being there. I think that we’ll see what happens with players like (injured wide receiver) Parris (Campbell) that come back and different players that can contribute and what this draft brings. But we certainly are looking at getting another dynamic playmaker, if we can find that on offense – besides just the tackle and the corner.
“… If you get a great young receiver or tight end, that would certainly be exciting with the type of football team we have.”
HILTON UPDATE
T.Y. Hilton made no secret of his excitement for becoming a free agent for the first time after nine seasons in the NFL. But the wide receiver market has been slow to develop, and the 31-year-old remained available Thursday evening.
Irsay, Ballard and Reich each have mentioned a desire to bring the franchise icon back for another season, and the owner is cautiously optimistic that could become reality.
“I think there’s gonna be an opportunity for us to get something done with T.Y.,” Irsay said. “I know I really would love to see T.Y. back. He’s a special, special Colt player, and whenever we could see a guy like that come out to play with Carson, to have our fans be able to embrace him for another year – because he’s really one of the most loved Colts players on the football field period. We’d love to have him back, and we’re gonna work hard to have him back.
“But it has to fit within the context of the roster, which makes the most sense to make us the best football team possible. I know Chris is working hard on that, and we have optimism there that that can happen.”
TACKLE SEARCH
Though Irsay acknowledged all avenues remain available, he suggested the draft might be the preferred method of replacing retired left tackle Anthony Castonzo.
The Colts hold the 21st and 54th overall pick in the first two rounds.
“I think we could go a couple different directions,” Irsay said. “I think that, ideally, in the draft, that would be a direction that would be ideal. We’ve seen that process work through Tariq Glenn into Anthony Castonzo, and we’ve been blessed there to have that sort of consistency and great play at that position. It’s not the easiest position to fill. … There’s always that transition process of college to pro, but it would be excellent if we could get one – I think – in the draft that we could see there for a long period of time to come as our left tackle.”
