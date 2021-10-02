BLOOMINGTON -- It was a day for the fans and for optimism.
For the first time in more than 500 days, a full crowd was back at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for Hoosier Hysteria on Saturday night. About 8,000 fans attended the men’s and women’s basketball showcase event, the first for new men’s head coach Mike Woodson and the eighth for women’s head coach Teri Moren, who guided the Hoosiers to an Elite Eight run last season.
Games last season were limited to just family and friends in attendance due to COVID-19 protocols. IU’s last event at Assembly Hall before more than 1,000 fans was its regular season finale against Wisconsin on March 7, 2020.
Tony Wagoner drove more than an hour from Borden with his family to attend the event as part of a celebration for his brother’s 50th birthday.
“It’s great to be back sitting at Assembly Hall,” Wagoner said. “I think people are ready to support this team, and it’s good to have one of our own come back and coach.”
Woodson, a swingman at IU from 1976-80 and Indianapolis native, received a standing ovation from the crowd. He was hired last March to try to build the Hoosiers back into a championship-level team after IU failed to make the NCAA Tournament in all four years under former head coach Archie Miller.
“I came back for you guys, nothing else,” Woodson told the crowd. “We will get back on top. It’s going to be a journey, and we need you along for the journey.”
The highlight of the event was an appearance by one of Woodson’s former teammates. IU legend and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas, who shared an emotional story to the crowd about watching Woodson take off his IU jersey for the last time in 1980.
“It hurt me so deep, and I vowed that I would never let my teammates or you fans down again here at Indiana University,” Thomas said. “We came back, we won a national championship in 1981, but the best team I ever played on was in 1980 with Coach Woodson.”
Moren and Indiana women’s basketball point guard Ali Patberg both addressed the crowd as well. Patberg told the crowd the reason for her decision to come back to IU for her seventh year of eligibility, granted due to COVID-19.
“My choice was to come back here to have an opportunity to win a national championship,” Patberg said. “We want to bring back another banner for the Hall.”
Contests followed pairing IU men’s and women’s players. Parker Stewart and Grace Berger teamed up to win the 3-point shooting contest, with Stewart hitting a flurry of 3s throughout both of his rounds. Rob Phinisee and Mackenzie Holmes teamed to win the skills contest, with Trayce Jackson-Davis winning the dunk contest.
There was no men’s scrimmage, due to a number of players that were held out for precautionary reasons due to injuries. Point guard Khristian Lander was in a walking boot, while Miller Kopp, Michael Durr and Trey Galloway didn’t take part in full-court drills.
“We’re a little short-handed,” Woodson told the crowd.
IU freshman guard Tamar Bates said his first Hoosier Hysteria lived up to expectations.
“We’ve been practicing probably about two months over and over, so I was excited to hear noise,” Bates said. “All I could do is imagine what it would look like, what it would sound like. Obviously, it wasn’t at full capacity and it won’t be overnight, but I was excited to see more faces in the seats, trying to get back to how it usually was.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.