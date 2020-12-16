BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana is bringing in a 2021 class that’s small in number but big in terms of potential playmaking ability.
Two four-star wide receivers and a transfer wide receiver from Florida State headline the class, along with a strong-armed, four-star quarterback from Indianapolis.
“It’s not a large number of guys, only 14, but (we) still have six different states represented and one from New Zealand, so it’s got a little international flair to it,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said.
Of the 14 signees, the player who has the potential to make the earliest impact is D.J. Matthews, a shifty, senior wide receiver/punt returner transfer from Florida State who has posted 84 catches for 809 yards and five TDs and one punt return for a TD in his college career.
“He’s a gifted athlete for sure and another weapon to bring to our offense,” Allen said. “A very, very skilled punt returner, one of the best in the ACC. Just to bring in a guy that has experience, we have an older group of receivers and a younger group and kind of a gap in between, so it just kind of gives us a chance to create more depth there.”
Joining Matthews in the class is a pair of four-star wide receivers from Georgia -- Jaquez Smith and Jordan Williams -- who spent last season playing high school in Texas for Deion Sanders at Trinity Christian School. Williams is one of five players who will enroll early in January, along with punter James Evans, offensive lineman Vinny Fiacable, offensive lineman Joshua Sales and Matthews.
“Anytime you come early, it gives them a jump start on learning the playbook. It gives them a jump start on physical preparation, just the mental adjustment to college and the schedule,” Allen said.
Allen said he was pleased to land five of the top 11 prospects in Indiana, headlined by Lawrence North quarterback Donaven McCulley, a four-star recruit and Mr. Football finalist. McCulley finished his high school career with 6,211 passing yards, 1,247 rushing yards, 47 TDs and a 128.1 quarterback rating.
“To see our best players stay home is a big deal,” Allen said.
McCulley first showed up on IU’s radar while attending the school’s high school summer camps.
“I just saw that natural quick release that you can’t coach,” Allen said. “He was already tall and long and lean as a younger player. But it was just the physical part. You watch and see the effortlessness at which he throws the football, and you knew he was going to keep getting better and better.”
Allen also said in getting to know McCulley, he observed leadership and competitive intangibles as well. McCulley is a three-sport athlete at Lawrence North who plays football, basketball and runs track.
“Even last year, before their tournament got canceled there in basketball, he’s making game-winning shots in back-to-back games there to end those high-pressure moments,” Allen said. “I like that kind of thing, guys competing in other sports and playing at a high level.”
At this point, Allen is unsure whether any more players will be added for the February signing period, based on IU’s small senior class and the chance for players to return with an extra year of eligibility due tp an NCAA ruling during the pandemic.
“You can only replace what you lose, and so we’re not losing many this year,” Allen said. “So we will not expect to add too many more, maybe a couple, but (I) don’t see there being a whole lot of movement just because of the nature of our positions.”
ALL-BIG TEN
A program-record seven Indiana players earned All-Big Ten defensive honors, including four on the first team.
Junior safety Jamar Johnson, sophomore cornerback Tiawan Mullen, junior linebacker Micah McFadden and senior defensive tackle Jerome Johnson all were first-team selections. Junior cornerback Jaylin Williams was a second-team selection, while junior safety Devon Matthews made the third team. Linebacker Cam Jones was an honorable mention selection.
Jamar Johnson and Williams are tied for third in the Big Ten in interceptions, while Jerome Johnson is tied for seventh in the Big Ten in sacks (four) with one interception and one fumble recovery.
Mullen has been a playmaker on defense all season with three interceptions, 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble. McFadden has posted a team-high 52 tackles, with five sacks and two interceptions.
“Just a tribute to what we built here and a great job by Kane Wommack and the whole defensive staff,” Allen said. “But these are guys that we all recruited out of high school, and it’s neat to see them come here, be developed and flourish."
NO RUSH
Allen said his phone has been active regarding the defensive coordinator position. But he’s not in a hurry to fill it, considering Wommack has agreed to stay on as defensive coordinator through the bowl game.
While Allen will accept some minor tweaks from the new defensive coordinator, he said the base 4-2-5 scheme that has been successful during his tenure will remain intact.
“We’re not changing our defense,” Allen said. “This is what we do. This is our Indiana football defensive system that I believe in and we’ve built here over the years.”
Allen expects the Hoosiers to be better on defense next year, given that six of seven All-Big Ten defensive players will likely return.
“We want to keep growing, keep developing, keep getting better, and that person will be given that charge to capture that room,” Allen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.