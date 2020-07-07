BLOOMINGTON – In an email to Indiana University athletics staff, new IU athletic director Scott Dolson condemned the racially-motivated attack of Vauhxx Booker at Lake Monroe over Fourth of July weekend.
The FBI announced Tuesday it is investigating the case as a hate crime after Booker, an African-American local civil rights activist from Bloomington, alleged that a group of white men assaulted him and pinned him to a tree on Saturday after he accidentally stumbled across private property. One man threatened to break Booker’s arm and told another man to “get a noose” according to Booker’s account of the attack.
Unrest in Bloomington stemmed into Monday night when, during a Black Lives Matter protest condemning Booker’s attack, a 29-year-old woman was injured when a car sped into the protest crowd intentionally, running a red light.
“Like all of you, I am outraged and sickened by the despicable racially-motivated incidents that happened at Lake Monroe and off-campus in the last several days,” Dolson wrote to begin the email. “Unfortunately, these are just the latest examples of a reality that has persisted much too long for people of color in our country. I condemn these events of racial violence and racial profiling in the strongest terms, and am committed to doing everything that I can to create a more inclusive and equitable environment in our department and our community.”
Dolson, who took over as IU AD on July 1, then spelled out a series of initiatives that he and former AD Fred Glass have introduced to promote racial equality. They include:
- Annual mandatory, in-person racial inclusivity training for all staff and students;
- Major new Excellence Academy programs on civics, citizenship, and voter education for students;
- Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020) as a mandatory day off for students for all athletically-related activities;
- Establishment of the “Indiana University Athletics Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition”;
- Maintaining Athletic Director’s Council on Diversity and Inclusivity; and
- Instituting staff-wide and student-wide conversations at least once every semester on issues relating to race.
“Through these efforts, as well as through our words and actions when it comes to racial injustice, we will be at the forefront of the fight to create positive and lasting change,” Dolson wrote.
