BLOOMINGTON – Indiana addressed a glaring need entering next season, the offensive line, in its early 2020 football signing class Wednesday.
Of IU’s 18 signees, six are on the offensive line, including 6-foot-3 290-pound graduate transfer Dylan Powell of Stanford, who is capable of slotting in at either guard or center.
Indiana will lose at least two offensive line starters next season – senior guard Simon Stepaniak and senior center Hunter Littlejohn – and possibly three if senior tackle Coy Cronk opts not to return for a fifth year after suffering a season-ending ankle injury last September.
That made restocking the offensive line the priority. IU football coach Tom Allen was pleased with the linemen offensive line coach Darren Hiller identified for the current class.
“We said it would be nice to have an older guy,” Allen said. “That’s where Dylan Powell gives us a chance to get a grad transfer from Stanford. Excellent student that’s going to come here as a grad transfer, done with his undergraduate (academic work).
“I think he gives us a chance to kind of fill some of those holes you have in the upper part of our class that I feel like over time have kind of been creative with some injuries and caused guys not to be able to finish. I feel like Coach Hiller understood that, addressed our needs. I really like our offensive line class.”
With Powell, IU also added junior JUCO transfer Luke Haggard (6-7, 265 pounds, Petulama, Calif.), and incoming freshman Brady Feeney (6-4, 325, St. Louis, Mo.), Randy Holtz (6-7, 350, Fort Wayne Snider), Cameron Knight (6-3, 260, Noblesville) and Luke Wiginton (6-5, 285, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger).
“What we try to do is identify certain body types, whether an inside guy, outside guy,” Allen said. “Inside meaning a guy that can play guard or center. An outside guy who has length to play tackle. It was a priority for us to get some high school guys that could do that.”
Knight is the younger brother of former IU offensive lineman Brandon Knight, who is playing this season with the Dallas Cowboys.
“Cam Knight, Brandon’s younger brother, comes to camp, good athlete, ran well, change of direction, strong, tough,” Allen said. “We know what we’re getting because of his brother, the family, mindset he’s going to be for us.”
The highest-rated of IU’s 18 signees is Rashaun Williams (6-2, 200, Detroit, Mich.), a four-star receiver whom Allen believes has a chance to make an immediate impact.
“Rashaun to me is just a very talented young man,” Allen said. “Love his work ethic. Man, I tell you, he’s a worker. I just think he has a chance to come here and really dive into all that we have for him, in his development. He’s 6-2, 200 pounds that has strong hands, runs good routes, makes a lot of tough, contested catches. He’s a competitor. Also has a great charisma about him, personality.”
In addition, IU added one quarterback in the class, Dexter Williams (6-1, 210, Macon, Ga.), who totaled 2,908 yards with 29 TDs (15 passing, 14 rushing) as a high school senior.
The remainder of the class includes three more offensive players, six defensive players and one athlete. Allen said Javon Swinton (6-2, 170, Stafford, Va.), listed as an athlete, wants to begin his college career as a receiver. The remaining offensive players include running back Tim Baldwin Jr. (6-0, 210, Nokesville, Va.), wide receiver David Baker (6-3, 200, Indianapolis Scecina) and tight end A.J. Barner (6-6, 225, Aurora, Ohio). The defensive signees include defensive back Bryson Bonds (6-1, 200, Crowley, Texas), defensive back Christopher Keys (6-0, 175, Collins, Miss.), defensive lineman Demarjhe Lewis (6-3, 295, Griffin, Ga.), defensive lineman Caleb Murphy (6-4, 260, West Washington), Lem Watley-Neely (6-0, 175, Harper Woods, Mich.) and linebacker Ty Wise (6-2, 220, Carmel).
Per 247.com’s composite rankings, IU’s class ranked 49th nationally, down from 36 last year. Part of the reason for the ranking dip was because this year’s class was smaller than 2019. IU still has room to add two more signees in February, and Allen said the priorities are to add an edge rusher on defense and an offensive skill player. Allen said as many as nine of the 18 players in the class may enroll at IU in January to get a head start on the 2020 season.
Nine different states were represented, but no players came from Florida, where IU has had recruiting success under Allen. There are 25 players on IU’s roster from Florida, more than any other Big Ten school.
“Just coincidental,” Allen said. “You have a bunch of guys we recruited down there. We’ll keep going down there in Phase II in January. Happened to be that way. We obviously have a whole bunch on our roster. I’m sure we’ll have some here in the future.”
DEBOER UPDATE
Allen said Wednesday the goal is for outgoing IU offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer to call plays for the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2 against Tennessee. Whether that materializes remains to be seen. DeBoer accepted the head coaching position at Fresno State on Tuesday.
“That’s the intent, for us to make that work,” Allen said. “(There are) things we have to work through to get to that point. We’ve talked to both administrations with that, trying to make sure we can coordinate that, do our best to allow him to do the job he needs to do there, also be able to finish strong here. It’s been a special season. He wants to finish that out.”
Allen met with the team to discuss DeBoer’s departure Wednesday and told the players he intends IU’s next offensive coordinator to keep the same concepts and terminology the Hoosiers used this season. Under DeBoer, IU finished second in the Big Ten in both total and passing offense. Internal candidates, Allen said, will be considered, though Allen said his cell phone “blew up” with interested candidates after DeBoer made his announcement.
“I believe in what we’re doing offensively,” Allen said. “We have a system in place that our guys have bought into, have executed at a high level. We got a very young football team. A lot of our offensive guys are going to be back for next year, a vast majority.”
