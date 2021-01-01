The New Year rang in a new, veteran addition with Big Ten experience for IU’s offensive line. A few hours before the New Year’s ball dropped for 2021, Michigan offensive lineman Zach Carpenter announced on his Twitter account he’s transferring to IU next season.
A redshirt freshman, the 6-foot-5, 329-pound Carpenter made his first career start at center for Michigan earlier this season against Rutgers. He spent the 2019 season on Michigan’s scout team. Carpenter was a three-star recruit coming out of Archbishop Moeller High in Cincinnati.
Carpenter adds insurance to potentially replace Harry Crider, who is mulling whether to return to IU next season or declare for the NFL draft.
