BLOOMINGTON – Indiana finished off its 2021 football class with a bang, signing four-star receiver Malachi Holt-Bennett to a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Holt-Bennett, from Fairfield Prep in Birmingham, Ala., chose IU over a handful of SEC schools that included Georgia, South Carolina and Ole Miss.
Holt-Bennett totaled 793 all-purpose yards as a senior at Fairfield Prep, while playing receiver, defensive back, running back and punter. He was ranked the No. 12 prospect in Alabama and the No. 46 wide receiver nationally by 247Sports
As a junior, Holt-Bennett caught 45 passes for 821 yards (18.2-yard average) with nine TD catches, while returning nine kickoffs for 209 yards (23.2-yard average). On defense, Holt-Bennett recorded three interceptions.
"Malachi is a gifted athlete who brings tremendous value to our football team,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “He is smooth and fluid, can play offense and defense and we believe he will make an immediate impact."
Holt-Bennett also comes from athletic bloodlines. He’s the nephew of former Chicago Bears and Vanderbilt wide receiver Earl Bennett, who played for the Bears from 2008-13.
Holt-Bennett is the fifth four-star recruit of IU’s 15 signees, a list that includes quarterback Donaven McCulley, wide receiver Jaquez Smith, defensive back Larry Smith III and wide receiver Jordyn Williams.
IU’s 2021 class consists of 10 offensive players, four defensive players and one special teams player, punter James Evans. A New Zealand native, Evans is one of five early enrollees from the 2021 class who are on campus this semester, a list that includes offensive lineman Vinny Fiacable, Florida State transfer wide receiver D.J. Matthews, offensive lineman Joshua Sales and Williams. All five players will take part in spring practices.
Indiana also signed a pair of transfers, offensive lineman Zach Carpenter (Michigan), who projects to replace Harry Crider at center, and defensive lineman Ryder Anderson (Ole Miss).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.